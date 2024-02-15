Ochre House Theater Presents TOWN FOR SALE, Opening February 14

Ochre House Theater will present the second show of our 2023-24 Season, TOWN FOR SALE, written & directed by Justin Locklear.

A secluded resort town has passed its prime, and the current residents are stuck in a place which could disappear from the map at any time. A stranger arrives with a mysterious plan, and is quickly caught up in mistaken identity.

TOWN FOR SALE is a magical world of bright characters, bizarre turns, and delicious music.

Tickets and More Information

The show runs February 14th through March 2nd, special Monday DWYC night February 19th. Curtain at 8:15pm. American Sign Language Professionals will be interpreting on - TBD.

Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing recommended. Masks optional for all who attend. Seating is limited & general admission.

Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave. Dallas, TX 75226. Running Feb. 14th - Mar. 2nd, 2024. Reservations online at www.ochrehousetheater.org or for assistance call (214) 826-6273.

Special Events

“Donate-What-You-Can” Night: Monday, Feb. 19th, 2023

American Sign Language Professionals will be interpreting on - TBD