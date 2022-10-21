Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

La Ti Do to present A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Grapevine

Performances by Braxton O. Johnson, Rachel Nicole Poole, Caroline Rivera, Cara Statham Serber, and Jeni Stennis.

Register for Dallas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

La Ti Do to present A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Grapevine

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. A Change is in the Air, at Hop and Sting Brewery, will be the region's second production. The show is expected to present at different venues in Dallas and Ft. Worth throughout 2022.

Wed, October 26 at 7:30pm.

Hosted by Sarah Powell
Music Directed by James McQuillen

Performances by Braxton O. Johnson, Rachel Nicole Poole, Caroline Rivera, Cara Statham Serber, and Jeni Stennis. Katy Lemieux, a Grapevine local, will be there to talk about her new book store Talking Animals, to open in 2023. The non-partisan group Protect GCISD will be present with voter information, including polling locations and hours. They will also sell cupcakes in support of their group's mission.

Hop and Sting Brewery is located at 906 Jean St, Grapevine, TX 76051

Curated and hosted by Don Michael Mendoza and Regie Cabico, LA TI DO made its debut to a full house in Washington, DC on January 23, 2012 at The Black Fox Lounge in Dupont Circle. Since then, LA TI DO became DC's premiere musical theatre cabaret and spoken word series to serve the artistic community. As of 2022, LA TI DO is a part of its new parent company DMH Mendoza Productions, LLC. Nationally, LA TI DO also produces cabarets, concerts, theater, and special events in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Northern Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


La Ti Do to Launch A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Dallas This MonthLa Ti Do to Launch A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Dallas This Month
October 21, 2022

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. A Change is in the Air, at Hop and Sting Brewery, will be the region's second production. The show is expected to present at different venues in Dallas and Ft. Worth throughout 2022. Wed, October 26 at 7:30pm. 
Lewisville Grand Theater To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOWLewisville Grand Theater To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
October 20, 2022

Audiences are invited to “Do The Time Warp Again” and join the Lewisville Grand Theater for a screening of the cult-classic science fiction horror film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.
Major Attaway to Direct HAIRSPRAY at North Texas Performing ArtsMajor Attaway to Direct HAIRSPRAY at North Texas Performing Arts
October 20, 2022

DFW-native Major Attaway, best known as Broadway's longest running Genie in Disney's Aladdin (2017-2020), is returning to Texas to direct North Texas Performing Arts' upcoming production of Hairspray. The musical, part of NTPA's Diversity-in-Action Production Series, will feature local students in grades 5-12.
Win BIG With ATTPACs Virtual Monologue CompetitionWin BIG With ATTPACs Virtual Monologue Competition
October 20, 2022

The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center announces the third annual Virtual Monologue Competition. All North Texas high school students are invited to participate in a chance to win a professional one-on-one coaching session, have their monologue professionally filmed and a chance to win a cash prize of up to $1,000. 
Dallas Children's Theater's Longtime Leader To RetireDallas Children's Theater's Longtime Leader To Retire
October 20, 2022

As Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) approaches its 40th anniversary season of providing high quality professional theater to children and families in North Texas, its founder, Robyn Flatt, has determined that now is the ideal time to secure new leadership in order to best position DCT for the organization's next chapter.