La Ti Do to present A CHANGE IS IN THE AIR in Grapevine

Washington, DC-founded LA TI DO Productions expands its city count to six with the launch of a new series in Dallas/Ft. Worth. A Change is in the Air, at Hop and Sting Brewery, will be the region's second production. The show is expected to present at different venues in Dallas and Ft. Worth throughout 2022.

Wed, October 26 at 7:30pm.

Hosted by Sarah Powell

Music Directed by James McQuillen

Performances by Braxton O. Johnson, Rachel Nicole Poole, Caroline Rivera, Cara Statham Serber, and Jeni Stennis. Katy Lemieux, a Grapevine local, will be there to talk about her new book store Talking Animals, to open in 2023. The non-partisan group Protect GCISD will be present with voter information, including polling locations and hours. They will also sell cupcakes in support of their group's mission.

Hop and Sting Brewery is located at 906 Jean St, Grapevine, TX 76051

Curated and hosted by Don Michael Mendoza and Regie Cabico, LA TI DO made its debut to a full house in Washington, DC on January 23, 2012 at The Black Fox Lounge in Dupont Circle. Since then, LA TI DO became DC's premiere musical theatre cabaret and spoken word series to serve the artistic community. As of 2022, LA TI DO is a part of its new parent company DMH Mendoza Productions, LLC. Nationally, LA TI DO also produces cabarets, concerts, theater, and special events in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Northern Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA.