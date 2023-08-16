KING LEAR Comes to Shakespeare Dallas Next Month

Shakespeare Dallas will present the classic Shakespearen tragedy King Lear this fall starring the company’s beloved Executive & Artistic Director Emeritus Raphael Parry in the titular role. The production, directed by Christie Vela, will run for five weeks Thursday-Sunday at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater September 13 - October 15, 2023.

Gates open at 7:00 pm (advanced sales) and the show begins at 8:00 pm. Picnicking on the lawn during the show is encouraged; food, beer, and wine is allowed. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. The VIP Pavilion costs $200 per evening and includes covered seating and fans for ten guests. Click here for tickets.

Shakespeare in the Park: King Lear

By Shakespeare Dallas

September 13-15, 2023 | Thursday - Sunday at 8:00 pm

Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway Dallas, TX)

Tickets: $15-20

Depicting a once-great ruler's descent into madness, William Shakespeare’s King Lear is one of the most powerful tragedies ever staged. King Lear has ruled for many years. As age overtakes him, he divides his kingdom amongst his children. Misjudging their loyalty, he soon finds himself stripped of all the trappings of state, wealth and power that had defined him. Lear is faced with the harsh reality that the daughter he has banished is the only one that can save him and his kingdom from destruction.

The cast includes: Raphael Parry as King Lear, Nicole Berastequi as Goneril, Whitney Holotik as Regan, Thi Le as Cordelia, T.A. Taylor as Gloucester, Michael Stimac as Cornwall, Omar Padilla as Albany, Carson Wright as Edgar, Ben Stegmair as Edmund, John Flores as Fool, Shawn Gann as Kent, Rudy Lopez as Burgundy/Oswald, Doak Rapp as King of France, and Ethan Norris as Lear Understudy/Male Swing.