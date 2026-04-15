JOURNEY Tribute Band FRONTIERS Will Come to Coppell Arts Center

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Frontiers: The World's Number One Tribute to Journey will be performing for one-night-only on Saturday, June 13 at 8 PM. This isn't just another cover band. These five powerhouse musicians recreate the music of Journey with jaw-dropping accuracy, note for note, every nuance, every iconic riff.

Tickets to the show are $45.41 and will go on sale on Thursday, April 16 online or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Frontiers is the world's number one tribute to Journey. These five talented renowned NYC area musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection. They cover all the greatest hits of Journey, taking you back to the late 70's during Journey's magical inception with Gregg Rolie and Neal Schon, and to the 80's with Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain, when Journey's timeless, chart topping hits such as Open Arms, Separate Ways, Send Her My Love, Faithfully, Stone in Love, Don't Stop Believing, Who's Crying Now, Anyway You Want It, and many others ruled the airwaves.

When both Steve Perry and Neal Schon proclaim to the world on twitter that Frontiers is their favorite Journey tribute band you know you are in for an amazing experience.