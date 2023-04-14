HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Announced At Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana rounds out its 2022/23 Children's Theatre season with High School Musical, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. Join Troy, Gabriella and the rest of the East High Wildcats as they deal with first loves, friends and family all while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. Full of fun and fabulous music, Disney's High School Musical: One Act Version is perfect for the whole family. The show runs April 22 through May 7 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

High School Musical stars Brett Rawlings as Troy Bolton, Molly Franco as Gabriella Montez, Julia Light as Sharpay Evans, Collins Rush as Ryan Evans, Monkevis Edwards as Chad Danforth and Thi Le as Taylor McKessie. Additional cast members include Michael Alonzo, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Andrew Cave, Jacob Clemmons, Laurel Collins, Elizabeth Hall, Hunter Hall, Evan Jennings, Alyssa Melton, Braylen Nelson, Maddox Rogers, Maddie Sandock, Charlotte Settle, Maxton Rhys Sims, Will Stotts, Georgia Tillie Stumbo, Deya Williams and Sarah Youngblood.

High School Musical is directed by B.J. Cleveland, choreographed by Merrill West and music directed by James McQuillen.

B.J. Cleveland has been working at Casa Mañana for over 50 years, starring in and directing countless productions. He has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County, SPJST, DFW Critics Forum, and numerous acting awards by BroadwayWorld.com, Dallas Voice, Fort Worth Star Telegram and D Magazine. Most recently, he originated the role of Chuck in the world premiere comedy Silver Foxes at Uptown Players and directed Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook at Casa Mañana.

Merrill West is a dancer, teacher, and choreographer who was based in New York City for 20 years. She currently serves as Adjunct Faculty in the TCU Theatre Department and has taught master classes for CCM, NYU, Towson University, ACU, OCU and the Radio City Rockettes. As a performer, West was a Radio City Rockette for eight seasons, appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of 42nd Street and the national tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas.

James McQuillen brings 25 years of experience as a music director, professor, producer and performer. His work as a teacher and music director has taken him all over the world. James holds a BA in Music from the University of North Texas and a MA in Arts Management from American University.

Additional creative staff include Seth Byrum as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $19 and can be purchased by visiting Click Here. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, April 22 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 23 at 11am and 3pm; Friday, April 28 at 7pm; Saturday, April 29 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, April 30 at 11am* and 3pm; Saturday, May 6 at 1pm and 5pm; Sunday, May 7 at 11am and 3pm.

Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly* program with High School Musical's performance on Sunday, April 30 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources will be available on Click Here closer to the performance date.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at Click Here.