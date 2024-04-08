GUYS AND DOLLS Opens This Month at Stolen Shakespeare Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present "Guys and Dolls," featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on "The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown," this production will run from April 19th to May 5th, 2024, at Arts Fort Worth, located at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theatre.

Under the direction of Tatum Love and stage management by Olivia Hopkins, with music direction by Lauren Morgan and dance choreography by Ashley Tysor, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Rated PG by SSG, tickets are available for $20 - $28.00. Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic – secure your tickets now at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org!

The Cast

Jake Kelly Harris* as Nathan Detroit

Molly Rose as Miss Adelaide

Hailey Hatfield as Sarah Brown

Patrick Britton as Sky Masterson

Nancy Lamb* as Arvide Abernathy

Alex Bigus as Nicely Nicely Johnson

John Tompkins as Benny Southstreet

Stefanie Glenn* as General Matilda Cartwright

Fred Patterson as Lt. Brannigan

Zachary Johnson as Harry the Horse

Callon Belcher as Big Jule

Dylan Haney as Rusty Charlie

Jordan Kuzmack as Angie the Ox / Mission Band Member

Katie Collins as Hot Box Girl / Mission Band Member

Jacy Schoening as Hot Box Girl

Megan DuChene as Hot Box Girl

Tiffany Myrrh as Hot Box Girl

Kailey Bermudez as Hot Box Girl

Ashley Tysor as Hot Box Girl

Bailey Lund as Agatha, Mission Band Member

*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member

