GUYS AND DOLLS Opens This Month at Stolen Shakespeare Guild

stolen shakespeare guild presents guys and dolls at arts fort worth
Stolen Shakespeare Guild will present "Guys and Dolls," featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on "The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown," this production will run from April 19th to May 5th, 2024, at Arts Fort Worth, located at 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, within the Sanders Theatre.
Under the direction of Tatum Love and stage management by Olivia Hopkins, with music direction by Lauren Morgan and dance choreography by Ashley Tysor, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Rated PG by SSG, tickets are available for $20 - $28.00. Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic – secure your tickets now at www.stolenshakespeareguild.org!
Jake Kelly Harris* as Nathan Detroit
Molly Rose as Miss Adelaide
Hailey Hatfield as Sarah Brown
Patrick Britton as Sky Masterson
Nancy Lamb* as Arvide Abernathy
Alex Bigus as Nicely Nicely Johnson
John Tompkins as Benny Southstreet
Stefanie Glenn* as General Matilda Cartwright
Fred Patterson as Lt. Brannigan
Zachary Johnson as Harry the Horse
Callon Belcher as Big Jule
Dylan Haney as Rusty Charlie
Jordan Kuzmack as Angie the Ox / Mission Band Member
Katie Collins as Hot Box Girl / Mission Band Member
Jacy Schoening as Hot Box Girl
Megan DuChene as Hot Box Girl
Tiffany Myrrh as Hot Box Girl
Kailey Bermudez as Hot Box Girl
Ashley Tysor as Hot Box Girl
Bailey Lund as Agatha, Mission Band Member
*Denotes SSG Ensemble Member
