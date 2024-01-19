English-Language Premiere of YANGA Comes to Cara Mia Theatre in February

The 10-day production begins on February 17 and runs through March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET Photo 4 Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

English-Language Premiere of YANGA Comes to Cara Mia Theatre in February

In honor of Black History Month, Cara Mía Theatre (CMT) and Soul Rep Theatre Company (SRTC) in association with Mulato Teatro from Mexico, present the English World Premiere of Yanga, a compelling play written by Jaime Chabaud. Yanga sheds light on the roots of the Afro-Mexican experience through the untold story of African revolutionary hero Gaspar Yanga, who achieved free territory in the Americas from Spain. The 10-day production begins on February 17 and runs through March 3, 2024 with limited 7:30 p.m. weekday and weekend shows and Sunday 2:30 p.m. matinees. An opening night reception will be held on February 17 at 6:30 p.m. with Afro-Caribbean inspired cuisine. Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

Newly translated to English for the first time by Tomás Ayala-Torres and directed by SRTC’s Anyika McMillan-Herod, the production is inspired by the historical figure of Gaspar Yanga, an enslaved African prince who successfully negotiated an independent territory in New Spain less than 100 years after the arrival of Hernán Cortés. Yanga weaves a star-crossed love story whose future is uncertain as the African people fight for their freedom in the Americas.

This groundbreaking production is set to captivate audiences and enrich them in the Afro-Mexican diaspora during a month dedicated to Black history.

Yanga is a part of CMT’s and Soul Rep Theatre Company’s (SRTC) Cafe/Negro Series, a series of collaborations between the two companies that began in 1998 to bring Black and Brown voices together on Dallas stages. It is a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Fund and the  TACA New Works Fund. 




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Coppell Arts Center Presents THE WONDER BRED YEARS Photo
Coppell Arts Center Presents THE WONDER BRED YEARS

The Coppell Arts Center will present The Wonder Bread Years, a fresh and funny salute to Americana starring Pat Hazell, former Seinfeld writer, on Saturday, February 24.

2
SEUSSICAL​​​​​​​ Continues Casa Mañanas Childrens Theatre Season Photo
SEUSSICAL​​​​​​​ Continues Casa Mañana's Children's Theatre Season

Seussical at Casa Mañana brings Dr. Seuss's beloved characters to life in a vibrant and whimsical musical adventure. Don't miss this enchanting production for the whole family.

3
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET Photo
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET

Theatre Arlington opens its 51st season with CABARET! Dive into the decadence of 1929 Berlin in this legendary musical, featuring talented performers and a unique retelling of a classic.

4
Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Se Photo
Granbury Theatre Company Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Kicks Off Broadway On The Brazos Season

'Anne of Green Gables' kicks off Broadway on the Brazos season at Granbury Theatre Company in Texas. Don't miss this exciting production!

More Hot Stories For You

Coppell Arts Center Presents THE WONDER BRED YEARSCoppell Arts Center Presents THE WONDER BRED YEARS
SEUSSICAL​​​​​​​ Continues Casa Mañana's Children's Theatre SeasonSEUSSICAL​​​​​​​ Continues Casa Mañana's Children's Theatre Season
Theatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARETTheatre Arlington to Open Its 51st Season With CABARET
New Play About Jackie Kennedy Sets Southwest Premiere For March 2024 At The Eisemann Center In RichardsonNew Play About Jackie Kennedy Sets Southwest Premiere For March 2024 At The Eisemann Center In Richardson

Videos

Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG! Video
How Andrew Rannells Gets Josh Gad to Break Character in GUTENBERG!
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
Into the Woods in Dallas Into the Woods
Upright Theatre Company (2/16-3/17)
Elf JR in Dallas Elf JR
Artisan Center Theater (11/22-12/21)CAST
Silent Sky in Dallas Silent Sky
Runway Theatre (8/02-8/18)
Sister Act in Dallas Sister Act
Upright Theatre Company (8/23-9/22)
Les Miserables School Edition in Dallas Les Miserables School Edition
Genesis Children's Theatre (3/01-3/11)
The Boys in the Band in Dallas The Boys in the Band
Kalita Humphreys Theater (8/16-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You