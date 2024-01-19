English-Language Premiere of YANGA Comes to Cara Mia Theatre in February

In honor of Black History Month, Cara Mía Theatre (CMT) and Soul Rep Theatre Company (SRTC) in association with Mulato Teatro from Mexico, present the English World Premiere of Yanga, a compelling play written by Jaime Chabaud. Yanga sheds light on the roots of the Afro-Mexican experience through the untold story of African revolutionary hero Gaspar Yanga, who achieved free territory in the Americas from Spain. The 10-day production begins on February 17 and runs through March 3, 2024 with limited 7:30 p.m. weekday and weekend shows and Sunday 2:30 p.m. matinees. An opening night reception will be held on February 17 at 6:30 p.m. with Afro-Caribbean inspired cuisine. Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

Newly translated to English for the first time by Tomás Ayala-Torres and directed by SRTC’s Anyika McMillan-Herod, the production is inspired by the historical figure of Gaspar Yanga, an enslaved African prince who successfully negotiated an independent territory in New Spain less than 100 years after the arrival of Hernán Cortés. Yanga weaves a star-crossed love story whose future is uncertain as the African people fight for their freedom in the Americas.

This groundbreaking production is set to captivate audiences and enrich them in the Afro-Mexican diaspora during a month dedicated to Black history.

Yanga is a part of CMT’s and Soul Rep Theatre Company’s (SRTC) Cafe/Negro Series, a series of collaborations between the two companies that began in 1998 to bring Black and Brown voices together on Dallas stages. It is a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Fund and the TACA New Works Fund.