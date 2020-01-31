Casa Mañana Continues its 2019-20 Children's Theatre Season with MATILDA: THE MUSICAL

Casa Mañana continues its 2019-20 Children's Theatre season, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac, with Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical, March 20-April 5, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl and winner of 4 Tony® Awards, Matilda the Musical revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Emma Grace Freeman stars as "Matilda Wormwood," with B.J. Cleveland starring as "Miss Trunchbull" and Emily J. Pace as "Miss Honey." Additional principal cast members include Cameron Cobb, "Mr. Wormwood," Maggie Spicer Brown, "Mrs. Wormwood," Alexandra Cassens, "Mrs. Phelps," Zachary J. Willis, "Doctor," Gavin Guthrie, "Rudolpho," Maxton Rhys Sims, "Bruce," Alyssa Melton, "Lavender" and Patrick Shukis, "Nigel." Ensemble members include Hannah Argüelles, Patrick Bilbow, Nicole Carrano, Elizabeth Hall, Hunter Hall, Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris, Caleb Jackson, Rocco Leoni, Grace Moore, Ruth Power, Ally Ramsey, Olivia Rodriguez Smith and Jonah White.

Matilda: The Musical is directed and choreographed by Jeremy Dumont. Vonda K. Bowling serves as music director. Scenic design is by Kimberly Powers, with lighting design by John Bartenstein, sound design by Jonathan Parke, costume design by Tammy Spencer and hair, wig and makeup design by Catherine Petty-Rogers.

Attendees will also have the option to enhance their experience by adding on a tea party complete with tea, treats and a meet & greet with Miss Honey and Matilda in the exclusive Reid Cabaret Theatre. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must purchase a ticket. Seating is limited. Show tickets for Matilda: The Musical must be purchased separately.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.*; Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m.

*Deaf-interpreted performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You