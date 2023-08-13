Bruce Wood Dance Announces Key Dates For 2023–2024 Season

Bruce Wood Dance will celebrate 14 years with its 2023-2024 season, featuring in-person dance productions, intensives, and artistic collaborations. Named the 2023 Best Dance Company by D Magazine, the company is known for its emotionally engaging and kinesthetically captivating choreography.

Artistic Director Joy Bollinger states, "The 2023-24 season marks 10 years since our founder Bruce Wood's passing. In the most Bruce-like way, this season's works will take you to the edge and back with passion, poise, and power. Performances include Wood favorites The Only Way Through Is Through, Polyester Dreams, Home, Anything Goes, and Boléro. World premieres from Norbert De La Cruz III and me join the act alongside the outstanding addition of Twyla Tharp's masterwork, Nine Sinatra Songs. The repertoire is spectacular. The dancers are phenomenal. The company is unstoppable."

August 18 | Battery Dance Festival

Bruce Wood Dance performs In My Your Head by Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Joy Bollinger at the 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in New York City, which draws a combined audience of 12,000 people and 35,000 virtual viewers. August 18 at 7:00 pm at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City. For more information on tickets to this free in-person and live-streamed event, visit batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival.

September 16 | Homecoming 2

The company returns to Fort Worth for a one-night--only event at 8:00 pm at the W.E. Scott Theatre, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. The performance includes Joy Bollinger's Blue along with two iconic works by Bruce Wood: The Only Way Through Is Through, and his 70s homage, Polyester Dreams. Tickets are $45; available at EventBrite (bwdhc2.eventbrite.com). Student and senior discounts are available.

September 21-23 | Fort Worth Dance Festival

I.M. Terrell High School of Visual and Performing Arts hosts the inaugural Fort Worth Dance Festival with three days of dance consisting of classes, presentations, and professional performances. Bruce Wood Dance and four professional DFW-based companies close the festival on September 23 at the I.M. Terrell Performing Arts Center, 1411 I.M. Terrell Circle S., Fort Worth, TX 76102.

November 17-19 | SOAR

With a world premiere by Filipino American choreographer Norbert de la Cruz III, the return of Joy Bollinger's In My Your Head, and Bruce Wood's beloved Home, SOAR offers a riveting and uplifting exploration into our shared humanity. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $25-$100 and will be available at a later date at TicketDFW.com. Student and senior discounts will be offered.

January and July 2024 | WOOD WORKS Winter + Summer Intensives

Advanced and pre-professional training in technique and repertoire. Dates TBD. Bruce Wood Dance Gallery, 101-103 Howell St., Dallas, TX 75207. For more information, visit brucewooddance.org.

March 2024 | WOOD/SHOP-New Works by Company Dancers

Dates TBD. Bruce Wood Dance Gallery, 101-103 Howell St., Dallas, TX 75207. For more information, visit brucewooddance.org

April 6 | 14th Anniversary Performance & Gala

This celebratory performance includes the Dallas premiere of Twyla Tharp's masterpiece, Nine Sinatra Songs, and Bruce Wood's Anything Goes set to music by Cole Porter. Performance-only and VIP Gala Experience tickets will be available at a later date. Saturday at 7:00 pm. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201.

June 7-9 | Radiance

Three performances close the 2023-2024 season, with an encore performance of Nine Sinatra Songs by Twyla Tharp, a world premiere by Joy Bollinger, and Bruce Wood's smoldering audience favorite, Boléro. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $25-$100 and will be available at a later date at TicketDFW.com. Student and senior discounts will be offered.

About Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance is a leading contemporary dance company in the U.S. with a mission to harness the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal. The company has been hailed as Dallas' "shining star" by Arts and Culture Texas and is consistently recognized as the Best Dance Company by D Magazine and the Best of Dallas Voice. Bruce Wood Dance was founded in 2010 by nationally acclaimed Artistic Director and Choreographer Bruce Wood, who tragically passed away in 2014. The company has performed across Texas, at The Joyce Theater in New York City for the 2020 American Dance Platform, and at Jacob's Pillow's Inside/Out Performance Series. Bruce Wood Dance has been on the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster since 2016.

Bruce Wood Dance programs and events are made possible by the following sponsors--Heritage Auctions (HA.com), TACA, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, City of Dallas Office of Arts + Culture, Daniel Lome Charitable Fund, Moody Fund for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Dallas Arts District Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, Donna Wilhelm Family Foundation, Roger Fullington, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Ellen Kendrick Creative, Inc., Lancaster + Associates, Inc., Carrington Coleman, and E. Fay Jones Conservancy.