Bruce Wood Dance Announces Key Dates For 2023–2024 Season

Bruce Wood Dance is a leading contemporary dance company in the U.S. with a mission to harness the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal.

By: Aug. 13, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Comes to Lyric Stage Next Month Photo 4 THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL Comes to Lyric Stage Next Month

Bruce Wood Dance Announces Key Dates For 2023–2024 Season

Bruce Wood Dance will celebrate 14 years with its 2023-2024 season, featuring in-person dance productions, intensives, and artistic collaborations. Named the 2023 Best Dance Company by D Magazine, the company is known for its emotionally engaging and kinesthetically captivating choreography.

Artistic Director Joy Bollinger states, "The 2023-24 season marks 10 years since our founder Bruce Wood's passing. In the most Bruce-like way, this season's works will take you to the edge and back with passion, poise, and power. Performances include Wood favorites The Only Way Through Is Through, Polyester Dreams, Home, Anything Goes, and Boléro. World premieres from Norbert De La Cruz III and me join the act alongside the outstanding addition of Twyla Tharp's masterwork, Nine Sinatra Songs. The repertoire is spectacular. The dancers are phenomenal. The company is unstoppable."

August 18 | Battery Dance Festival

Bruce Wood Dance performs In My Your Head by Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Joy Bollinger at the 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival in New York City, which draws a combined audience of 12,000 people and 35,000 virtual viewers. August 18 at 7:00 pm at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City. For more information on tickets to this free in-person and live-streamed event, visit batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival.

September 16 | Homecoming 2

The company returns to Fort Worth for a one-night--only event at 8:00 pm at the W.E. Scott Theatre, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth, TX 76107. The performance includes Joy Bollinger's Blue along with two iconic works by Bruce Wood: The Only Way Through Is Through, and his 70s homage, Polyester Dreams. Tickets are $45; available at EventBrite (bwdhc2.eventbrite.com). Student and senior discounts are available.

September 21-23 | Fort Worth Dance Festival

I.M. Terrell High School of Visual and Performing Arts hosts the inaugural Fort Worth Dance Festival with three days of dance consisting of classes, presentations, and professional performances. Bruce Wood Dance and four professional DFW-based companies close the festival on September 23 at the I.M. Terrell Performing Arts Center, 1411 I.M. Terrell Circle S., Fort Worth, TX 76102.

November 17-19 | SOAR

With a world premiere by Filipino American choreographer Norbert de la Cruz III, the return of Joy Bollinger's In My Your Head, and Bruce Wood's beloved Home, SOAR offers a riveting and uplifting exploration into our shared humanity. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $25-$100 and will be available at a later date at TicketDFW.com. Student and senior discounts will be offered.

January and July 2024 | WOOD WORKS Winter + Summer Intensives

Advanced and pre-professional training in technique and repertoire. Dates TBD. Bruce Wood Dance Gallery, 101-103 Howell St., Dallas, TX 75207. For more information, visit brucewooddance.org.

March 2024 | WOOD/SHOP-New Works by Company Dancers

Dates TBD. Bruce Wood Dance Gallery, 101-103 Howell St., Dallas, TX 75207. For more information, visit brucewooddance.org

April 6 | 14th Anniversary Performance & Gala

This celebratory performance includes the Dallas premiere of Twyla Tharp's masterpiece, Nine Sinatra Songs, and Bruce Wood's Anything Goes set to music by Cole Porter. Performance-only and VIP Gala Experience tickets will be available at a later date. Saturday at 7:00 pm. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201.

June 7-9 | Radiance

Three performances close the 2023-2024 season, with an encore performance of Nine Sinatra Songs by Twyla Tharp, a world premiere by Joy Bollinger, and Bruce Wood's smoldering audience favorite, Boléro. Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; Sunday at 2:00 pm. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201. Tickets are $25-$100 and will be available at a later date at TicketDFW.com. Student and senior discounts will be offered.

About Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance is a leading contemporary dance company in the U.S. with a mission to harness the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal. The company has been hailed as Dallas' "shining star" by Arts and Culture Texas and is consistently recognized as the Best Dance Company by D Magazine and the Best of Dallas Voice. Bruce Wood Dance was founded in 2010 by nationally acclaimed Artistic Director and Choreographer Bruce Wood, who tragically passed away in 2014. The company has performed across Texas, at The Joyce Theater in New York City for the 2020 American Dance Platform, and at Jacob's Pillow's Inside/Out Performance Series. Bruce Wood Dance has been on the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster since 2016.

Bruce Wood Dance programs and events are made possible by the following sponsors--Heritage Auctions (HA.com), TACA, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, City of Dallas Office of Arts + Culture, Daniel Lome Charitable Fund, Moody Fund for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Dallas Arts District Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, Donna Wilhelm Family Foundation, Roger Fullington, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Ellen Kendrick Creative, Inc., Lancaster + Associates, Inc., Carrington Coleman, and E. Fay Jones Conservancy.



RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Photo
Performing Arts Fort Worth Partners With Melt Ice Creams To Celebrate Fort Worth Premiere Of Disney's FROZEN

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is pleased to announce a partnership with MELT Ice Creams to celebrate the Fort Worth premiere of Disney's FROZEN.

2
Tony Award-Winning  Musical MJ Now On Sale At The Music Hall At Fair Park Photo
Tony Award-Winning  Musical MJ Now On Sale At The Music Hall At Fair Park

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, and Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America are thrilled to announce that individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, MJ, will go on sale starting Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. MJ makes its North Texas premiere November 21 – December 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

3
MAMAS DAUGHTERS Gospel Stage Play is Coming to The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters Photo
MAMA'S DAUGHTERS Gospel Stage Play is Coming to The Black Academy Of Arts And Letters

Experience the emotionally resonant and family-oriented stage play, 'Mama's Daughters,' in Dallas on Aug. 26. Don't miss this thought-provoking and riveting performance at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters. Get your tickets now!

4
DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room Comes to Pocket Sandwich Photo
DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room Comes to Pocket Sandwich

Opening on August 25 and performing Thursdays through Sundays through September 23 is 'DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room', the world premiere of the latest installment in the Death the Musical saga.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sandlot 30th Anniversary Cast Event
Majestic Theater (9/27-9/27)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Proof
Allen Contemporary Theatre (8/18-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Artisan Center Theater (5/10-6/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dear Edwina JR.
Artisan Center Theater (10/20-11/11)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peggy Lauren Lohr
Sammons Center for the Arts (9/21-8/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mocky Horror Picture Show Roasts "Mac and Me"
Texas Theatre (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year In Egypt
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story
Art Centre Theatre (12/01-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You