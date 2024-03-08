BEDTIME STORIES Comes to the Eisemann Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Bedtime Stories by Dutch Collective Urland on Wednesday, April 10 at 7:30 pm, Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 pm, and Friday, April 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. “It was a dark and lonesome night...” When was the last time someone told you a story under the stars or in the intimate space of a theater? Let actor Thomas Dudkiewicz lead you into a strange and brilliantly dark world with Bedtime Stories. Conceived by Dutch collective Urland, Bedtime Stories celebrates the art of the voice to tell engaging and immersive stories. This pitch-perfect narrated performance takes its inspiration from radio plays, using just Dudkiewicz’s voice and well-timed sound effects to bring to life an enchanting cast of characters. This production is recommended for ages 13+ and contains the use of profanity.



Meet Lilly, a precocious young girl, her father Max, and doting grandfather George, both master storytellers. Every night before bed, Lilly enters a fantastical universe created just for her, where she encounters a host of strange and menacing creatures. Laugh, squirm and dream long as Bedtime Stories catapults towards its unexpected ending, keeping you on edge from scene to scene.



The San Francisco Chronicle observed, “Audiences to this sound-driven show from the Dutch collective Urland might find themselves transported back to childhood, with its commingling of terror and awe and curiosity. But Bedtime Stories, achieves still more... ‘It was a dark and lonesome night,’ the narrator says in a resonant voice, midway between a growl and a purr. Soon footsteps pipe in, and so exquisite is the sound design that you can picture every fine crumb of gravel on which feet fall…Still other feats are lower tech, depending not on ingenious design or acrobatics of consciousness. As an actor, Dudkiewicz can hold a syllable as if it’s a hot dance partner he can’t bear to let go of just yet. He makes lines of text into sculptor’s clay, fashioning from words ear-pricking peaks and valleys.”

Tickets are $32-$42 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

