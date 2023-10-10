12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

This one-night, uniquely Cliburn experience features performances by 12 artists representing the Cliburn's major programs from the last ten years.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 4 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024

12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

The Cliburn continues its concert season with a special one-night event: Homecoming Concert + Party on Friday, October 20, 2023, at TX Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119).

The concert serves as a showcase of the Cliburn's last decade of growth and innovation with performances by artists representing: the strategic growth of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and winners career management; the addition of the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, and Cliburn Sessions (casual classical concerts); and heightened community and digital outreach. 

Single tickets are $99 each, available at Cliburn.org or by calling the box office at 817.212.4280, with purchase including food and drink.

Patrons must be 21 years or older to attend this event. Tickets are lawn seating general admission. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy a beautiful night of music outdoors with a stunning view of downtown Fort Worth.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Anderson & Roe Piano Duo
Cliburn Concerts artists & Competition webcast hosts
Jonathan Beyer, baritone
Cliburn Concerts artist
Angela Cheng, piano
Cliburn Concerts artist & Competition juror
Dmytro Choni, piano
2022 Cliburn bronze medalist
Fei-Fei, piano
2013 Cliburn finalist, Concerts & Community artist
Seokyoung Hong, piano
2023 Cliburn Junior winner
Daniel Hsu, piano
2017 Cliburn bronze medalist, Concerts & Community artist, Webcast host
Gabriel Kahane, piano & composer
Cliburn Concerts artist
Vadym Kholodenko, piano
2013 Cliburn gold medalist, Concerts & Community artist
Joshua Roman, cello
Cliburn Concerts artist
Thomas Yu, piano
2016 Cliburn Amateur winner

10-Year Homecoming Concert + Party
A showcase celebration of the Cliburn's last decade
Friday, October 20, 2023  l  7:00 p.m.
TX Whiskey Ranch
4250 Mitchell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76119

When Jacques Marquis was named president and CEO of the Cliburn ten years ago, he and his team inherited a treasure that had been passionately built by a host of dedicated leaders in the five decades prior.

Working closely with the energetic staff, the gregarious Quebecer continued the Cliburn's longtime trajectory of growth, developing innovative ways to expand the Cliburn's brand, reach, and cultural leadership around the world and right here at home.

This October, join us on the gorgeous grounds of TX Whiskey Ranch for a uniquely Cliburn experience—a one-night, 12-artist concert event, capped with a jubilant afterparty featuring delicious Texas bites and TX Whiskey drinks.



RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater Photo
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at NTPA Repertory Theater

Taking on a Mel Brooks classic certainly isn’t without risk. For decades, his work has left audiences with painfully awkward side eyes and awkwardly painful side stitches. Without a doubt, NTPA's rendition of Young Frankenstein leaves viewers feeling the latter.

2
Review: DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX Photo
Review: DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. at Casa Manana , Ft. Worth TX

As expected, Casa was packed with excited children, several little girls dressed as Belle and happy parents. This classic 'Tale as Old as Time' and this production did not disappoint.  The audience was definitely engaged with this young, talented cast.

3
THE ADDAMS FAMILY is Coming to Irving This November Photo
THE ADDAMS FAMILY is Coming to Irving This November

Get ready for some spooky and hilarious fun as The Addams Family musical comes to Irving this November! Join Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the family for a comical feast that will have you laughing in your seat. Don't miss out on this must-see production at Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX. Book your tickets now!

4
Tickets on Sale This Week For ALADDIN in Fort Worth Photo
Tickets on Sale This Week For ALADDIN in Fort Worth

Tickets for the long-awaited engagement of Disney's ALADDIN in Forth Worth will go on sale to the public Friday, October 13 at 10am. The hit Broadway musical comedy will begin performances in Fort Worth at Bass Performance Hall on Wednesday, January 31 for a limited one-week engagement through Sunday, February 4. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience
Bass Performance Hall (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Music Hall at Fair Park (8/06-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honk! JR
Genesis Children's Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (7/09-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You