12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

The Cliburn continues its concert season with a special one-night event: Homecoming Concert + Party on Friday, October 20, 2023, at TX Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119).

The concert serves as a showcase of the Cliburn's last decade of growth and innovation with performances by artists representing: the strategic growth of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and winners career management; the addition of the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, and Cliburn Sessions (casual classical concerts); and heightened community and digital outreach.

Single tickets are $99 each, available at Cliburn.org or by calling the box office at 817.212.4280, with purchase including food and drink.

Patrons must be 21 years or older to attend this event. Tickets are lawn seating general admission. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy a beautiful night of music outdoors with a stunning view of downtown Fort Worth.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Anderson & Roe Piano Duo

Cliburn Concerts artists & Competition webcast hosts

Jonathan Beyer, baritone

Cliburn Concerts artist

Angela Cheng, piano

Cliburn Concerts artist & Competition juror

Dmytro Choni, piano

2022 Cliburn bronze medalist

Fei-Fei, piano

2013 Cliburn finalist, Concerts & Community artist

Seokyoung Hong, piano

2023 Cliburn Junior winner

Daniel Hsu, piano

2017 Cliburn bronze medalist, Concerts & Community artist, Webcast host

Gabriel Kahane, piano & composer

Cliburn Concerts artist

Vadym Kholodenko, piano

2013 Cliburn gold medalist, Concerts & Community artist

Joshua Roman, cello

Cliburn Concerts artist

Thomas Yu, piano

2016 Cliburn Amateur winner

10-Year Homecoming Concert + Party

A showcase celebration of the Cliburn's last decade

Friday, October 20, 2023 l 7:00 p.m.

TX Whiskey Ranch

4250 Mitchell Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76119

When Jacques Marquis was named president and CEO of the Cliburn ten years ago, he and his team inherited a treasure that had been passionately built by a host of dedicated leaders in the five decades prior.

Working closely with the energetic staff, the gregarious Quebecer continued the Cliburn's longtime trajectory of growth, developing innovative ways to expand the Cliburn's brand, reach, and cultural leadership around the world and right here at home.

This October, join us on the gorgeous grounds of TX Whiskey Ranch for a uniquely Cliburn experience—a one-night, 12-artist concert event, capped with a jubilant afterparty featuring delicious Texas bites and TX Whiskey drinks.