12 Artists Join Cliburn Homecoming Concert And Party October 20 At TX Whiskey Ranch

This one-night, uniquely Cliburn experience features performances by 12 artists representing the Cliburn's major programs from the last ten years.
The Cliburn continues its concert season with a special one-night event: Homecoming Concert + Party on Friday, October 20, 2023, at TX Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76119).
The concert serves as a showcase of the Cliburn's last decade of growth and innovation with performances by artists representing: the strategic growth of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and winners career management; the addition of the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, and Cliburn Sessions (casual classical concerts); and heightened community and digital outreach.
Single tickets are $99 each, available at Cliburn.org or by calling the box office at 817.212.4280, with purchase including food and drink.
Patrons must be 21 years or older to attend this event. Tickets are lawn seating general admission. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket and enjoy a beautiful night of music outdoors with a stunning view of downtown Fort Worth.
FEATURED ARTISTS:
Anderson & Roe Piano Duo
Cliburn Concerts artists & Competition webcast hosts
Jonathan Beyer, baritone
Cliburn Concerts artist
Angela Cheng, piano
Cliburn Concerts artist & Competition juror
Dmytro Choni, piano
2022 Cliburn bronze medalist
Fei-Fei, piano
2013 Cliburn finalist, Concerts & Community artist
Seokyoung Hong, piano
2023 Cliburn Junior winner
Daniel Hsu, piano
2017 Cliburn bronze medalist, Concerts & Community artist, Webcast host
Gabriel Kahane, piano & composer
Cliburn Concerts artist
Vadym Kholodenko, piano
2013 Cliburn gold medalist, Concerts & Community artist
Joshua Roman, cello
Cliburn Concerts artist
Thomas Yu, piano
2016 Cliburn Amateur winner
10-Year Homecoming Concert + Party
A showcase celebration of the Cliburn's last decade
Friday, October 20, 2023 l 7:00 p.m.
TX Whiskey Ranch
4250 Mitchell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76119
When Jacques Marquis was named president and CEO of the Cliburn ten years ago, he and his team inherited a treasure that had been passionately built by a host of dedicated leaders in the five decades prior.
Working closely with the energetic staff, the gregarious Quebecer continued the Cliburn's longtime trajectory of growth, developing innovative ways to expand the Cliburn's brand, reach, and cultural leadership around the world and right here at home.
This October, join us on the gorgeous grounds of TX Whiskey Ranch for a uniquely Cliburn experience—a one-night, 12-artist concert event, capped with a jubilant afterparty featuring delicious Texas bites and TX Whiskey drinks.
