Celebrate 5 Years Of TECHNOPOLIS 20 With Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band

Technopolis 20 invites you to celebrate its 5 years birthday with the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band, at our garden, on Sunday, 22nd of September 2019, at 8pm. Enjoy the Jazzologia Big Band's repertoire that consists of historic compositions and arrangements by the pioneers of Jazz Big Band music, as well as contemporary works written for this kind of orchestras. Additionally, the band will present for the first time Cypriot traditional pieces, arranged by the Cypriot composer Aris Antoniadis.

The Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band was established in October 2016 by the renowned saxophonist Giorgos Krasidis. The whole project is a collective, voluntary effort of 17 great musicians with common characteristic their love for jazz music and more specifically for JAZZ BIG BAND music. The band has performed in different festival and theatres of Cyprus: European Capital of Culture Paphos 207 - Jazz Encounters, Old Port Jazz Festival 2017, Pattihio Limassol Municipal Theatre, Technopolis 20 and more.

The members of the Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band are: Giorgos Krasidis (tenor sax - band director), Achilleas Tomasidis (alto sax), Nicholas Georgiou (alto sax), Marios Papares (tenor sax), Simos Tziakouris (tenor sax), Aris Kyriakides (baritone sax), Elias Ioannou (trumpet), Michalis Michael (trumpet), Fedonas Dimitriou (trumpet), Christos Loizides (trumpet), Nikos Koukouvinos (trombone), Burkhard Fischer (trombone), Michel Verwer (trombone), George Issa (guitar), Nikolas Genethliou (piano), Ioannis Karseras (bass), Andreas Combos (drums).

Join us to celebrate together, to find out our upcoming artistic programme, to get information about our membership offers, to become a card holder or a modern impresario, to give us your feedback and of course to have a piece of a tasty birthday cake.

Entrance: €12

Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Tourism

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

5 years Technopolis 20

Technopolis 20 celebrates this year, 5 years of operation. During these 5 years, Technopolis 20 organised and hosted almost 500 events and has collaborated with numerous artists from Cyprus and abroad, but also with important cultural organization like Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, ARTos Foundation, Organisation European Capital of Culture - Pafos2017, Goethe Institut, Austrian Embassy, Embassy of Ireland in Cyprus, PRIO Cyprus Centre, United Nations, European Mediterranean Art Association, Buffer Fringe Performing Arts Festival, Paphos International Film Festival, International Short Film Festival Oberhausen, ETHAL, Theatre ONE, Countryside Animafest Cyprus - Views of the World, The Animattikon Project, Ledra Music Soloists, Transcontinental Saxophone Quartet, Nea Kinisi, Cyprus International Film Festival, PML etc. The last five year was full of all kind of arts, mainly with music concerts (classical, jazz, ethnic, traditional, contemporary), film screenings, art exhibitions, theatre and dance performances, book presentations, family events, workshops, seminars, corporate events and more. Through all these, we had the opportunity to meet and collaborate with people with whom we share the same love and passion for the arts and culture, and we believe that we have achieved to share it with the public of Paphos and not only.





