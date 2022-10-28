Veterans Month Concert Series Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will celebrate National Veterans & Military Families Month this November!

Say thank you to our vets with this free outdoor concert series on The Julianne & George Argyros Plaza! Enjoy a Sunday afternoon with family and friends while you listen to live music, grab a bite to eat at George's Café or bring your own picnic-just don't forget your beach chairs and picnic blankets! As a special thank you, Segerstrom Center will provide up to 100 free boxed lunches from George's Café for veterans and active military members with ID on both concert dates!



Kicking off the concert series and bringing you all your favorite pop and soul Hits from the 1960s, Soul3Sixty is a group of talented musicians that can entertain any crowd! They have performed all over the world on cruise ships, Broadway, The Jay Leno Show, as well as in Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Diego. These frontwomen are unparalleled in their ability to harmonize and bring that authentic girl-group sound, while seamlessly shifting to your favorites from Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5. This is the music everyone loves!

The second concert for the Veterans Month Concert Series brings J. Michael O'Neal, a Los-Angeles based pianist whose sound traverses jazz, pop, and gospel with a fresh approach that blends intricate harmonies with urban-rhythmic undercurrents. Best described as soulfully authentic, passionate, and imaginative, J.Michael has collaborated with James Ingram, Melissa Manchester, Jon Gibson, Tyrone Wells, Peabo Bryson, Cece Winans, and Brian Duncan. His conceptual groove stirs listeners to reimagine music and bridges the genre gap, fusing together diverse musical elements to create a one-of-a-kind sound.

For many years, Segerstrom Center has been dedicated to supporting and raising awareness of veterans, soldiers and their families - so the Center was thrilled to increase celebrations to the entire month. While the events of Veterans Month change each year, Segerstrom hosts a variety of programs with the intention to celebrate our veterans and foster a community of gratitude.

Veterans Month Concert Series: Soul3Sixty

Sunday, November 6th, 2022, 1:00-2:30 PM

Doors open at 12:30 PM

Free with RSVP



Veterans Month Concert Series: J.Michael O'Neal



Sunday, November 13th, 2022, 1:00-2:30 PM

Doors open at 12:30 PM

Free with RSVP



To continue the great month of honoring our veterans, the Center's showing of the spectacular Broadway Moulin Rouge: The Musical provided in advance 100 complimentary tickets to veterans to its matinee show on November 10 at 2:00 p.m.

To top off the wonderful festivities of giving back for Veterans Month, Segerstrom Center's "Fall in Love with the Arts" promotion is extending throughout the month of November for veterans and their families to enjoy. November is an eventful month full of diverse performances at Segerstrom, so the Center is thrilled to extend several of these opportunities for veterans and their families to experience the arts. A veterans' promotional code can be used on our ticketing website and will provide veterans access to $20 tickets for the following shows and available sections listed below:

Veterans Month, Segerstrom' Center's "Fall in Love with the Arts"

November 2 at 8:00 p.m. - offer good for all Grand Tier seats.

Calidore String Quartet

November 2 at 7:30 p.m. - offer good for all Floor seats in rows N - R and all Loft seats.

Bodytraffic

November 3 at 7:30 p.m. - offer good for all Orchestra Terrace seats in rows H - V.

Vijay Iyer Trio

November 5 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. - offer good for all Loft seats.

Lila Downs

November 8 at 8:00 p.m. - offer good for all Grand Tier seats.

Farruquito Flamenco

November 9 at 8:00 p.m. - offer good for all Grand Tier seats.

North

November 12 and 13 at 1:00 p.m. - all seats in the house will be available to veterans and their families for $20

November 18 at 7:30 p.m. - offer good for all Loft seating on this date only

The promo code for these offers is VETS and provides access to $20 tickets, only through www.scfta.org

NATIONAL VETERANS MONTH

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Tickets are free with RSVP

In person and Phone-

The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Monday 10am - 2pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5pm

Closed Saturday's and Sundays

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236