Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts to Present Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT at the Lyceum Theater

Vanguard University's highly acclaimed and award-winning department of theatre arts will present a fresh adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy, As You Like It. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning September 22nd, 2023, and running two weekends through October 1st, 2023.

"You're in a theatre experiencing the magic of a play. A beautiful, loving, collaborative creation, just like our lives, where we navigate and negotiate with people and other circumstances to find the answers about ourselves, other people and the world. Looking to matter, to love and be loved. Set in the 60's/70's, the young people in this story are trying to figure out their world, who they are, what they want and how to make it all a better place. Love. Remember? And the beautiful young people performing in of you are doing the same." -Director, Richard Soto

Richard Soto is a professional actor (SAG-AFTRA, AEA), teaching artist, fight director, and writer, has performed at South Coast Repertory, San Diego Rep, The Old Globe, and A Noise Within, and television and film. His acting classes at South Coast Repertory, and Vanguard University are a socially active environment where students of all ages and backgrounds find their creative voice and engage their empathy. His fight direction has been seen at South Coast Repertory, LATC/Latino Theater Company, Teatro Meta, American Coast Theater, Vanguard University and Actors Co-op. He is a passionate advocate of life, people, art, history, education, and comic books.

As You Like It synopsis: A fun and fresh take on Shakespeare's classic comedy, set against the groovy, psychedelic backdrop of the 1960s and 70s. A wrestling match sparks love at first sight between the heroic Orlando and the fiery Rosalind. Before their romance can truly blossom, usurping Duchess Fredricka banishes Rosalind with her cousin Celia, from the court, forcing her to flee to the nearby forest, disguised as a man. While in this disguise, Rosalind is reunited with an unsuspecting Orlando who does not recognize her but is still sick with love for the girl he met at the wrestling match. Together, they work to cure Orlando of this love, while accidentally falling deeper into it.

This production is suitable for ages teens and older.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are September 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 7:30pm; September 23, 24, 29, 30 and October 1 at 2:00pm.

November 18, 19, December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10 at 7:30pm; November 19, 20, December 3, 4, 10, 11 at 2:00pm.

For more information about Vanguard University, visit www.vanguard.edu; for additional information about the Theatre Department visit Click Here.

ABOUT VANGUARD UNIVERSITY

Vanguard University (VU) is a regionally ranked, private, Christian university of liberal arts and professional studies. Located ten minutes from Newport Beach and an hour from Los Angeles, Vanguard equips students for a Spirit-empowered life of Christ-focused leadership and service. Vanguard is committed to academic excellence, boasting small class sizes that are designed to cultivate lasting professor-mentor relationships that enhance the learning process. The Theatre Department is accredited by NAST. The U.S. News & World Report ranked Vanguard a top 12 regional college in the west and a top veteran-friendly college for 2015, and The Princeton Review ranked Vanguard a 2014 "Best in the West" regional college. Accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission, Vanguard offers more than 30 degrees and certificates through its undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies programs. Please visit www.vanguard.edu