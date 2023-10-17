Vanguard University's Department Of Theatre Arts Presents XANADU

Vanguard University's highly acclaimed and award-winning department of theatre arts presents the stage adaptation of the 1980s rollicking, roller skating musical Xanadu. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning October 20, 2023, and running three weekends through November 5, 2023.

"Xanadu is so much fun! I have a dream-team cast, and they are killing it a week before opening night! This music just comes alive with my favorite 1980s band, ELO, and the music of Olivia Newton John, my favorite pop singer since I was in sixth grade, no kidding. There will be roller skating in the Lyceum Theater!!! It's such a blast and an honor to direct this intentionally campy musical comedy layered with some of my favorite music of the 1980s. We all know the movie version of Xanadu was a colossal box office flop, but the album went platinum; and the reimagined Broadway show is a colossal hit and has been such a delight! I think every patron will walk out of our show with big smiles on their faces and singing these glorious songs. It will be the Mamma Mia affect all over again!" -Director, Susan Berkompas

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS, B.F.A./M.F.A. in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-four years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as department chair of theatre arts at Vanguard University where she teaches acting and directing courses. Sue has directed such shows as Othello, The Boys Next Door, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, and Life Without Parole. She has played such roles as Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens). www.SusanBerkompas.com

Xanadu synopsis: A fun and campy musical about finding love and creating art based on the 1980s film featuring the iconic Oliva Newton-John. When chalk artist, Sonny Malone, is discouraged with his work and is ready to give up on himself, the Greek muses set out to inspire him to combine the 1980's epitome of art and athleticism: a roller disco. Clio, the youngest muse, dons roller-skates, an Australian accent, and the name Kira, to team up with Sonny to make this dream a reality. Along the way, the duo help a jaded businessman rediscover his artistic spark and might find a spark between the two of them.

Cast: Elijah Munck as Sonny Malone; Leilani Cranford as Kira (Clio); Kendra Barnhart as Urania & Kira Understudy; Luke Desmond as Danny Maguire & Zeus; Rezia Landers as Melpomene & Medusa; Jordan Ward as Calliope & Aphrodite; Gabrielle Paul as Erato, Andrew Sister, Eros, & Hera; Amanda Marcos as Euterpe, Siren, Andrew Sister & Thetis; Julia Flores as Polyhymnia; Matthew Barge as Terpsichore, Siren, Tubes Singer, Hermes & Centaur; Sean McDowell as Thalia, Siren, Young Danny, Tube Singer & Cyclops; Rylee Schmidt as dancer

Producing Artistic Director/Department Chair: Susan K. Berkompas

Music Director: Scott Cokely

Theatre Manager: Lily Hinojosa

Production Manager: Alyssa Kammerer

Scenic Designer/Tech Director/Audio: Paul Eggington

Costume & Makeup Designer: Lia Hansen

Lighting Designer: Garrett Spady

Dance Choreographer: Hannah Simmons

Band: Scott Cokely on piano; Olivia Jimenez on bass; Richard Guzman on guitar; Tom Shirey on keyboard; David Page on drums

Crew: Natalia Elizalde, Sarah Snow, Nadia Mahoney, Joshua Tribble, Anabella Collins, Nathan Gall, Montana Leyva, Arabella Chrastina, Saige Turney, Gregory Dodd, Nathan Kibbe, Koy Hackworth, Madison Melendes

This production is suitable for ages teens and older.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $20 for general admission and $16 for seniors, children, college students and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are October 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and November 2, 3, 4 at 7:30pm; October 21, 22, 28, 29 and November 4, 5 at 2:00pm.

For more information about Vanguard University, visit www.vanguard.edu; for additional information about the Theatre Department visit Click Here.