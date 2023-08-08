The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Present THE QUEER COUCH

Performances run August 25th – August 27th.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: South Coast Repertory Brings LA HAVANA MADRID to Mission San Juan Capistrano Photo 2 Review: South Coast Repertory Brings LA HAVANA MADRID to Mission San Juan Capistrano
Review: Remarkable New Production of RENT Takes Up Residence at Anaheim's Chance Theater Photo 3 Review: Remarkable New Production of RENT Takes Up Residence at Anaheim's Chance Theater
Photos: First Look at PIPPIN, Presented By Rubicon Theatre's 2023 Summer Youth Education P Photo 4 Photos: First Look at PIPPIN, Presented By Rubicon Theatre's 2023 Summer Youth Education Program

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Present THE QUEER COUCH

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices presents the World Premiere of a new work, The Queer Couch, by playwright B.J. Tindal. This absurdist comedy follows three college friends as they attempt to rewrite the "High School Hierarchy" by posing as high school students themselves. This LIMITED RUN opens Friday August 25th and continues through Sunday, August 27th. The Wayward Voices program seeks to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theater. 

Humor is often used to address deeper issues in art. Playwright B.J. Tindal handles social topics with comic irony in unexpected ways through unusual characters and dialogue. What is there to do when our past histories interfere with our present conflict? How does one expect a witch, a smarmy elf, and a camp counselor to build sustainably? These are the questions posed by three-college-dropouts with conflicting agendas.  

“This merry band of misfits take their high school trauma and misapply their good intentions at every turn. Underneath it all - the people they learn to accept are themselves,” said Brooke Aston Harper, Director of Programming, Wayward Voices.  

According to its members, “The Queer Couch” is a coalition designed to initiate a reform to the pecking order in high school. Find out in a series of live exclusive interviews, as the hilarious truth behind the “tragedy” is uncovered. 

The Wayward Artist continues its commitment to the Orange County community by practicing and promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility which they call IDEA.   

The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out. Get your tickets today. For information and reservations: https://www.thewaywardartist.org/wayward-presents 

All Wayward Voices shows are performed in the theatre of the Grand Central Art Center in downtown Santa Ana. For more information, or to donate to the Wayward Voices programming, please visit the Wayward Voices page here: https://www.thewaywardartist.org/wayward-voices 

CREATIVE TEAM: 

Director of Programming for Wayward Voices: Brooke Aston Harper 

Director: Brooke Aston Harper 

Playwright: B.J. Tindal 

Stage Manager: Jenelle Huck 

Lighting Designer: Roberto Hernandez 

Scenic Designer: Antonio Beach 

Costume Designer: Christopher Aceves 

Dramaturg: Maansi Sahay Seth  

CAST: 

Zayn Torrence – Alex Riley 

Nola – Elli Luke 

Tia – Aziza Stewart 

Jason – Christopher Diem 

Multiple Characters – Gaelyn Wilkie 




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Incredible Lineup Of One-Night Only Performances! Photo
Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces Incredible Lineup Of One-Night Only Performances!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced several spectacular one-night-only performances by celebrated artists from a variety of backgrounds.

2
Irvine Barclay Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season Photo
Irvine Barclay Theatre Reveals Upcoming Season

Irvine Barclay Theatre has announced more shows for its 2023-24 season. One of the most popular performing arts venues in Orange County, Irvine Barclay Theatre presents renowned artists in a wide range of genres, from jazz, classical, country, Motown, and global music, to comedy, dance, theater, captivating speakers, and more.

3
Timeless Classic MAN OF LA MANCHA is Coming to the Rose Center Theater Photo
Timeless Classic MAN OF LA MANCHA is Coming to the Rose Center Theater

Experience the timeless classic 'Man of La Mancha' at the Rose Center Theater. This Tony Award-winning Broadway masterpiece, running from September 10th to September 23rd, promises an unforgettable musical journey. Book your tickets now and be captivated by the indomitable spirit of Don Quixote.

4
Hollywood Comes To Life At Segerstrom Center For The Arts Drag Brunch! Photo
Hollywood Comes To Life At Segerstrom Center For The Art's Drag Brunch!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts very own Broadway Divas are back! These stars are thrilled to be returning to Samueli Theater in a brand-new Hollywood-themed drag brunch bringing everyone's favorite movies to life. Sing along to timeless hits from The Little Mermaid and Hairspray and come face to face with your favorite characters from The Devil Wears Prada, The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods, Birds of Prey, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Megan Hilty
Samueli Theater (12/16-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quixote Nuevo
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (9/30-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Lion King
Segerstrom Hall (2/01-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Gem
The Gem Theatre (11/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Man of La Mancha
Rose Center Theater (9/10-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White
Samueli Theater (5/16-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
The Gem Theatre (8/10-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You