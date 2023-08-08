The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Present THE QUEER COUCH

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices presents the World Premiere of a new work, The Queer Couch, by playwright B.J. Tindal. This absurdist comedy follows three college friends as they attempt to rewrite the "High School Hierarchy" by posing as high school students themselves. This LIMITED RUN opens Friday August 25th and continues through Sunday, August 27th. The Wayward Voices program seeks to amplify, enhance, and empower BIPOC voices in theater.

Humor is often used to address deeper issues in art. Playwright B.J. Tindal handles social topics with comic irony in unexpected ways through unusual characters and dialogue. What is there to do when our past histories interfere with our present conflict? How does one expect a witch, a smarmy elf, and a camp counselor to build sustainably? These are the questions posed by three-college-dropouts with conflicting agendas.

“This merry band of misfits take their high school trauma and misapply their good intentions at every turn. Underneath it all - the people they learn to accept are themselves,” said Brooke Aston Harper, Director of Programming, Wayward Voices.

According to its members, “The Queer Couch” is a coalition designed to initiate a reform to the pecking order in high school. Find out in a series of live exclusive interviews, as the hilarious truth behind the “tragedy” is uncovered.

The Wayward Artist continues its commitment to the Orange County community by practicing and promoting inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility which they call IDEA.

The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out. Get your tickets today. For information and reservations: https://www.thewaywardartist.org/wayward-presents

All Wayward Voices shows are performed in the theatre of the Grand Central Art Center in downtown Santa Ana. For more information, or to donate to the Wayward Voices programming, please visit the Wayward Voices page here: https://www.thewaywardartist.org/wayward-voices

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director of Programming for Wayward Voices: Brooke Aston Harper

Director: Brooke Aston Harper

Playwright: B.J. Tindal

Stage Manager: Jenelle Huck

Lighting Designer: Roberto Hernandez

Scenic Designer: Antonio Beach

Costume Designer: Christopher Aceves

Dramaturg: Maansi Sahay Seth

CAST:

Zayn Torrence – Alex Riley

Nola – Elli Luke

Tia – Aziza Stewart

Jason – Christopher Diem

Multiple Characters – Gaelyn Wilkie