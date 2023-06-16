The Wayward Artist Performs AVENUE Q in July

Avenue Q will open on July 14th and run for 12 performances, closing on July 30th.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre Photo 2 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre
First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre Photo 3 First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre
Segerstrom Center for the Arts Names Susan Brooker Artistic Director of the American Balle Photo 4 Segerstrom Center for the Arts Names Susan Brooker Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School

The Wayward Artist Performs AVENUE Q in July

The Wayward Artist is thrilled to announce performance dates for the Tony-award winning musical Avenue Q with lyrics and music by Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez and book by Jeff Whitty. With all performances at the Grand Central Art Center Theatre in downtown Santa Ana, Avenue Q will open on July 14th and run for 12 performances, closing on July 30th. 

Winner of the Tony "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.  The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. 

“Like many others, I grew up with Sesame Street, The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, and many more puppet-assisted educational programs as a tool for learning,” said Wyn Morena, director of the Avenue Q production. “Avenue Q continues these life lessons into adulthood with a biting edge that shows the danger of over-simplified morals. When we see voice, gesture, breath, and reactions from an inanimate object, we no longer see it as inanimate. It has life.  Along with being side-splittingly hilarious and irreverent, Avenue Q has an extraordinary amount of heart and purpose. I hope you enjoy!"

Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children's show; a place where puppets are friends, monsters are good and life lessons are learned. 




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts Photo
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts

The North American touring cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (Frozen) and Zurin Villanueva (The Lion King, Mean Girls, Shuffle Along, The Book of Mormon) who will evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four (of eight) performances a week. Also starring are Roderick Lawrence as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Carla R. Stewart as Gran Georgeanna and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

2
Veronica Swift and Kings Return Come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts This Month Photo
Veronica Swift and Kings Return Come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts This Month

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents jazz vocalist Veronica Swift with special guest Kings Return on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7 pm and 9 pm in the Samueli Theatre as part of its 2022-23 Jazz series.

3
Soka University of America Hosts Summer at Soka Photo
Soka University of America Hosts Summer at Soka

Soka University of America and Soka Performing Arts Center are thrilled to announce an exciting and immersive series of summer events: Summer at Soka. Created with the aim of bringing the community together, these outdoor gatherings will take place on the university’s Campus Green.

4
Movie Mondays Return this Summer at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo
Movie Mondays Return this Summer at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to enjoy some free family fun this summer with the return of Movie Mondays on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Havana Madrid
South Coast Repertory (7/15-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists”
Irvine Bowl (7/07-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 3D Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Murder On The Links
Laguna Playhouse (5/31-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Festival of Arts Presents Concerts on the Green
Festival of Arts (7/08-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wow… Can They Sing! Music Series
Festival of Arts (7/08-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Festival of Arts Presents Tremendous Tributes Music Series
Festival of Arts (7/09-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Gem
The Gem Theatre (11/09-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bobbie's Lounge: Starring Aaron Gibbs & Cassidy Love
The Gem Theatre (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS
Rose Center Theater (6/30-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You