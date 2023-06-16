The Wayward Artist Performs AVENUE Q in July

The Wayward Artist is thrilled to announce performance dates for the Tony-award winning musical Avenue Q with lyrics and music by Jeff Marx & Robert Lopez and book by Jeff Whitty. With all performances at the Grand Central Art Center Theatre in downtown Santa Ana, Avenue Q will open on July 14th and run for 12 performances, closing on July 30th.

Winner of the Tony "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart. The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

“Like many others, I grew up with Sesame Street, The Muppets, Fraggle Rock, Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, and many more puppet-assisted educational programs as a tool for learning,” said Wyn Morena, director of the Avenue Q production. “Avenue Q continues these life lessons into adulthood with a biting edge that shows the danger of over-simplified morals. When we see voice, gesture, breath, and reactions from an inanimate object, we no longer see it as inanimate. It has life. Along with being side-splittingly hilarious and irreverent, Avenue Q has an extraordinary amount of heart and purpose. I hope you enjoy!"

Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favorite for audiences everywhere. Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children's show; a place where puppets are friends, monsters are good and life lessons are learned.