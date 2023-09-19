TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK AND FRIENDS Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck, with her new self-directed show, Turn it Out with Tiler Peck and Friends. This breathtaking and highly anticipated performance will take Segerstrom Hall stage on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 2 PM. With her personal touches on every aspect of this performance, Peck has assembled some of today’s most exciting dance artists for a virtuosic and innovative program.

Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556 – 2787.

After a sold-out world premiere in New York City and a European debut in London, award-winning American ballerina Tiler Peck, will bring her critically acclaimed show, Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends, to her home state of California this fall.

As dancer, choreographer, and making her directorial debut, New York City Ballet’s award-winning principal dancer has gone above and beyond to craft an exquisite evening of exceptional performances, with pieces that blend styles and invite imaginative musical collaboration. Described by The New York Times as “the ballerina who can stop time (and restart it, too),” Peck’s integration of disciplines is part of what makes this innovative program so entertaining and accessible.

Though Peck’s storied career was already studded with pinnacle moments, Tiler’s audience has expanded exponentially over the past few years due to her viral “Turn It Out with Tiler” classes. The class, which Peck started on her Instagram to provide community during the pandemic, reached up to 15,000 daily participants on Instagram Live and served in part as an inspiration for the Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends tour. The opportunity to collaborate with fellow top-tier artists, celebrate the joy of live performance and continue to showcase the wide tapestry of art through dance has informed the electric production.

The show opens with Thousandth Orange, choreographed by Peck, set to music by Pulitzer-prize winner Caroline Shaw, and is followed by Alonzo King’s Swift Arrow with music by Jason Moran; Time Spell, choreographed by tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers, and Tiler Peck with music by Aaron Marcellus and Penelope Wendtlandt, and closes with William Forsythe’s The Barre Project, Blake Works II with music by James Blake.

The cast of dancers also includes India Bradley, Chun Wai Chan, Michelle Dorrance, Jovani Furlan, Christopher Grant, Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Mira Nadon, Quinn Starner, and Byron Tittle.

Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends California tour includes UCSB Arts & Lectures at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, October 25th at 8:00pm; The Soraya in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28th at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 29th at 3:00pm; San Diego Civic Theatre on Wednesday, November 1st at 7:30pm; and Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Saturday, November 4th at 7:30pm and Sunday, November 5th at 2:00pm.

Lyndsey Winship in The Guardian said of this program, “Tiler Peck is a stupendous mover. In her London debut, the New York City Ballet principal shows off the effervescent speed and musicality she’s known for, along with an eagerness for collaboration built around the joy of music, rhythm, athleticism and pure dance. There’s a great sense of artistic exchange and shared pleasure that’s a delight to be part of.”

Siobhan Murphy said in The Stage, “There’s something utterly exhilarating about watching Tiler Peck in full flight. Many know her as the ballerina the world tuned into for her live-streamed ballet classes during lockdown. Live on stage, rather than in her mum’s kitchen, the award-winning New York City Ballet principal is commanding, her laser-like precision matched with an extraordinary sense of corporeal power. And for this collection of four works, which she has curated, she surrounds herself with dancers who share that power.”

Tiler Peck shared, “This program is a love letter to my craft as a dancer and the manifestation of my total freedom as an artist. I grew up doing all styles of dance and am grateful that I get to incorporate all of them alongside best-in-class multidisciplinary dancers in a show that will undeniably be more than what people are used to seeing at the ballet with tutus and tiaras!”