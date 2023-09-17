Photos: Go Inside Mission Plasticos' EMERALD CITY Gala

Guests were graced with a beautiful and personal speech from Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

On Saturday, September 9th, the Land of Oz illuminated Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach at Celebration of Global Friendships: Emerald City. The Oz-inspired soiree benefited Mission Plasticos, a local nonprofit that provides free reconstructive surgery through a team of board-certified volunteer surgeons to those who need it most throughout the world. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Larry Nichter, the incredible organization has treated more than 15,000 patients in 15 countries.

Check out photos from the event below!

Gala Chairs Dr. Karen Leong and Dr. Zena Gabriel joined more than 300 guests beyond the yellow brick road where they were greeted by 8-foot-tall Emerald Robots, enjoyed the viewing of Judy Garland’s Oscar she won in 1940 for her award-winning performance as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, and danced the night away to live music by N’Demand. Coveted awards were given out to individuals and organizations who have greatly contributed to Mission Plasticos’ admirable mission, including Dr. Shankar Rai (Global Humanitarian) and MTF Biologics (Corporate Humanitarian).

Guests marveled over a spectacular Ball Room Dance performance to Goodbye Yellow Brick Road during the sit-down dinner before the rousing live auction and paddle raise commenced. Each guest received coveted swag bags which included several exclusive items including “Judy: A Garland Fragrance” by Vincenzo Spinnato, a unisex fine fragrance inspired by what Judy Garland herself wore!

To close out the evening, guests were graced with a beautiful and personal speech from Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland, about her support of Mission Plasticos and their Reshaping Lives Full Circle program, ensuring all women have access to breast reconstruction surgery post mastectomy while sharing her own experiences of her breast cancer and reconstruction journey.

It was a truly unforgettable night leaving everyone in high spirits knowing there’s no place like home..

Photo Credit: Nicholas Shetterly



