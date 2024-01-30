Pacific Chorale Captivates with LANGUAGE OF LOVE Concert of Love Songs

Featuring sublime love songs by Morton Lauridsen, James Taylor, Elton John, Ben Folds, Irving Berlin, Edith Piaf, Eric Whitacre, and others.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Pacific Chorale Captivates with LANGUAGE OF LOVE Concert of Love Songs

Pacific Chorale's stellar chamber choir showcases its captivating artistry on “Language of Love,” an intimate program of sublime love songs, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm, at CSU Fullerton's Meng Concert Hall. Artistic Director Robert Istad conducts a selection of treasured Broadway tunes, pop hits, dazzling vocal jazz, inspiring choral music, and cabaret-style solos. An instrumental combo joins the choir.

 

Among the featured works is a rare complete performance of Morten Lauridsen's Les Chansons des Roses, his masterful setting of Rilke's exquisite love poetry hailed as “celestial and spine-tingling” (International Review of Music). UK's Daily Express decreed, “contemporary choral music doesn't come any better than this.”

 

Other highlights include Elton John's touching Your Song, arranged by Mac Huff; James Taylor's Something in the Way She Moves; Irving Berlin's iconic Cheek to Cheek, arranged by Bill Cunliffe; Edith Piaf's instantly recognizable La Vie En Rose; and Eric Whitacre's poignant With a Lily in Your Hand. Istad also conducts Ben Folds' The Luckiest, arranged by Jim Clemens; Samuel Barber's The Coolin from Reincarnations; and Come What May from “Moulin Rouge.”

 

Istad says, “As familiar as much of the music is, Pacific Chorale will present these works anew. Audiences will be enveloped in an aural blanket of stunningly beautiful music when the choir infuses these breathtaking works with its rich harmonies and vocal textures.”

 

Pacific Chorale's 2023-24 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons.

 

Meng Concert Hall is located at CSU Fullerton, 800 N. State College Drive, Fullerton, 92831. For tickets to “Language of Love” ($25 - $80) and information, visit Click Here or call 714-662-2345.




SCR Takes Lewis Carroll's Classic Contemporary With ALICE'S WONDERLAND

South Coast Repertory takes audiences on an exciting journey with a remarkable young girl in Alice's Wonderland, book, music and lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson, conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman. Directed by Rob Salas, Alice's Wonderland runs Feb. 10-25 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th

Jessica Vosk returns to Segerstrom to make up her postponed concert, originally scheduled for Friday, September 29 on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. See a clip from her last performance at the venue.

Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February

Drag Brunch Is Back At Segerstrom Center for the Arts! Enjoy a fabulous brunch with live performances by drag queens at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Contact Segerstrom Center for the Arts for more information.

2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February

The Philharmonic Society and Laguna Beach Live! are excited to announce the 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival, featuring Grammy-nominated violinist Anne Akiko Meyers as Festival Artistic Director. Meyers will lead a week of inventive and thought-provoking musical collaborations, including a world premiere by Philip Glass. Don't miss this incredible event from February 12 to February 18.

