Pacific Chorale Captivates with LANGUAGE OF LOVE Concert of Love Songs

Pacific Chorale's stellar chamber choir showcases its captivating artistry on “Language of Love,” an intimate program of sublime love songs, on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm, at CSU Fullerton's Meng Concert Hall. Artistic Director Robert Istad conducts a selection of treasured Broadway tunes, pop hits, dazzling vocal jazz, inspiring choral music, and cabaret-style solos. An instrumental combo joins the choir.

Among the featured works is a rare complete performance of Morten Lauridsen's Les Chansons des Roses, his masterful setting of Rilke's exquisite love poetry hailed as “celestial and spine-tingling” (International Review of Music). UK's Daily Express decreed, “contemporary choral music doesn't come any better than this.”

Other highlights include Elton John's touching Your Song, arranged by Mac Huff; James Taylor's Something in the Way She Moves; Irving Berlin's iconic Cheek to Cheek, arranged by Bill Cunliffe; Edith Piaf's instantly recognizable La Vie En Rose; and Eric Whitacre's poignant With a Lily in Your Hand. Istad also conducts Ben Folds' The Luckiest, arranged by Jim Clemens; Samuel Barber's The Coolin from Reincarnations; and Come What May from “Moulin Rouge.”

Istad says, “As familiar as much of the music is, Pacific Chorale will present these works anew. Audiences will be enveloped in an aural blanket of stunningly beautiful music when the choir infuses these breathtaking works with its rich harmonies and vocal textures.”

Pacific Chorale's 2023-24 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons.

Meng Concert Hall is located at CSU Fullerton, 800 N. State College Drive, Fullerton, 92831. For tickets to “Language of Love” ($25 - $80) and information, visit Click Here or call 714-662-2345.