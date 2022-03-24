Orange County School Of The Arts To Host 35th Anniversary Classical Concert 'Symphony Of Dreams' At Chapman University's Musco Center For The Arts

Orange County School of the Arts, a nationally recognized charter arts school, will host a special collaborative anniversary concert featuring performances by its esteemed students and alumni, as well as notable guest performers.

More than 200 students from OCSA's School of Music, School of Dance, School of Fine & Media Arts and School of Theatre will come together to present this extraordinary evening of art and music. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Marybelle and Sebastian P. Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University.

Led by conductor Michael Repper, a graduate from OCSA's class of 2008, "Symphony of Dreams" will take guests on a musical journey of operatic gems and symphonic favorites, telling the story of the lives and passions of OCSA students - from their days on the school's campus to the moment they reach their dreams as adults.

"It's no surprise that we chose to celebrate OCSA's dramatic 35-year history with opera, because opera could be called the most spectacularly collaborative live performance art on the planet. Through our cross-conservatory collaboration, we were able to reimagine each piece through fresh eyes and ears, and ponder the enduring themes embedded in these stories," said Ryan Reithmeier, DMA, the director of the school's Classical Voice Conservatory.

The curtain will rise with an electrifying overture performed by OCSA's celebrated Symphony Orchestra - setting the tone for the rest of the evening. Acting Conservatory students will then perform stories penned by writers from the Creative Writing Conservatory, and its director Josh Wood, that reflect on the dreams of artists. Beautiful arias and choral music will be sung by some of the school's phenomenal Classical Voice students and graduates, and select movements will be choreographed for OCSA's Ballet & Contemporary Dance, Ballet Folklórico Dance and Commercial Dance students.

OCSA will also welcome special guest and notable tenor Arnold Geis, who will perform Agustín Lara's "Granada," as alumni from the Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory perform a piece choreographed by Rosie Chavarria Peña, founder of el Ballet Folklórico Relámpago del Cielo.

"Symphony of Dreams" offers a glimpse into the promise of OCSA, the importance of the arts and the journey all artists take to reach their highest potential. Tickets are available online at www.ocsarts.net/SymphonyOfDreams.