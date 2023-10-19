No Tricks, Only Treats this October With Segerstrom Center for the Art's Black Friday and Halloween Sales!

The Center is launching Black Friday early by offering 25% off select seats and performances.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is offering patrons the chance to experience world-class entertainment at scary low (OR scary good) prices.

The Center is launching Black Friday early by offering 25% off select seats and performances of Clue, Dr. Suess' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, The Johnny Cash Experience, and Turn It Out with Tiler Peck. This promo will be available Friday, October 20 using promo code BF23.

 =Audiences are in for a treat this Halloween with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on select tickets and shows including Fred Hersch and ETHEL, The Pan American Nutcracker Suite, In Conversation with The Sopranos, In Conversation with Michael Pollan, Theotime Langois de Swarte and Le Consort, and A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty. This flash sale will be available for 1 day, on Tuesday, October 31 using the promo code BOOGO.

Friday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 31

Online- Click Here

In person- The Box Office: 600 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Phone- (714) 556-2787




