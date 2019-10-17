National Veterans And Military Families Month Announced At Segerstrom Center

In honor of our service men and women, Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces National Veterans and Military Families Month at the Center, featuring military veteran bands throughout November, a Vets and Pets event, special discounted tickets for three shows, and more! To kick off the month of celebration, the Center invites everyone to a special Vets and Pets event FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Sunday, November 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join us as we celebrate heroes of all kinds, including veterans, military families, and their furry companions. Come ready to enjoy outdoor music with the delightfully retro Jill Sargeant Duo and live swing band Dave Stuckey & The Hot House Gang. While you're here, grab a treat to eat at our dog-friendly George's Café, where four-legged friends can look forward to a special snack as well! In honor of our service men and women, George's Café is pleased to offer our veterans and active duty service members a 15% discount during the month of November with a valid military ID.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also offering 40% off tickets for veterans and military families for these November shows: Farruquito Flamenco (November 6), Megan Hilty (November 14 - 16), and Champions of Magic (November 23). The discount is available by phone or at the Box Office with a valid military ID (discount limited to four tickets).



Segerstrom Center reaches thousands of active service men and women and their families annually in partnership with Camp Pendleton's Deployment Readiness program. These family performances and workshops with ArtsTeach artists provide unique ways of strengthening family bonds that boost and maintain the morale of soldiers and their families both at home and abroad.

The Center is proud to work alongside military veterans and active servicemembers. Dalia Berman, an instructor from the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities, is a veteran and musician in the band, Half Right Duo. Half Right Duo is one of the featured military veteran bands that will perform on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in November.

National Veterans and Military Families Month Events:

Vets and Pets

Sunday, November 3, 2019

11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Join us on Sunday afternoon for a delicious bite and some outdoor music as we celebrate heroes of all kinds--including veterans, military families, and their furry companions. Grab a treat to eat at our dog-friendly George's Café, where four-legged friends can look forward to a special snack as well!

Live from Argyros Stage: HLLNDR

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

6:15 - 7:15 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Don't miss this alternative singer-songwriter whose spirited notes reflect life and love! Argyros Plaza favorite HLLNDR has opened for numerous artists throughout California, including big name bands such as P.O.D, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, J. J. Heller, Jeremy Camp and Gavin DeGraw.

Farruquito Flamenco

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

8:00 p.m.

40% off tickets for military and veterans families

Heir to one of the most revered Gypsy flamenco dynasties in Spain, Farruquito returns to the Center with his brand new show Farruquito Flamenco as part of its North American Tour. In this new production, Farruquito has blended his own original music and choreography and expanded his company with additional musicians and dancers to honor the historic lineage of flamenco. Said The New York Times of this distinguished performer, "He is one of today's superlative dance artists."

Live from Argyros Stage: Hank Bragg

Thursday, November 7, 2019

6:15 - 7:15 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Born and raised in southern Texas, Hank Bragg has been performing all his life. From his roots in Houston to touring the world with the U.S. Navy Band, Hank has created a modern mix of beach music, outlaw country, and Americana that's sure to entertain.

Veteran Spotlight:

After high school, Hank enlisted in the United States Navy, where he spent the next nine years traveling and performing with the U.S. Navy Band. As a member of the band, Hank visited over 30 countries representing the United States and played for presidents, prime ministers and emperors across the globe.

Live from Argyros Stage: The J&L Duo

Friday, November 8, 2019

6:15 - 7:15 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

A dynamic and soulful duo from Orange County, Jeff and Luis seamlessly blend classic and modern tunes. Together, they have over 35 years of musical experience and share a love for performance.

Veteran Spotlight:

The J&L Duo's Jeff Trager joined the United States Marine Corps in 2008 and served stateside as part of the 9th Communications Division in Camp Pendleton. As Lance Corporal, Jeff worked to maintain radio equipment sent to Afghanistan until he left active service in 2012.

Live from Argyros Stage: Half Right Duo

Thursday, November 14, 2019

6:15 - 7:15 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

This military duo brings a unique mix of percussion and brass to Argyros Plaza.

Megan Hilty

Thursday, November 14- Saturday, November 16, 2019

7:30 p.m.

40% off tickets for military and veterans families

Recognizable for her portrayal of Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash, Hilty is also a seasoned Broadway performer and Tony nominee with star turns in shows such as Noises Off, 9 to 5 and Wicked. Most recently she portrayed country icon Patsy Cline in Lifetime's Patsy and Loretta. Versatile and utterly captivating, Hilty makes her Center solo debut in Samueli Theater's intimate, club-style setting performing a selection of songs from Smash, Broadway, the American Songbook and her albums.

Live from Argyros Stage: Half Right Duo

Friday, November 15, 2019

6:15 - 7:15 p.m.

FREE on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza



This military duo brings a unique mix of percussion and brass to Argyros Plaza.

Champions of Magic

Saturday, November 23, 2019

4:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

40% off tickets for military and veterans families

The five world-class illusionists that make up the mind-bending theatrical production Champions of Magic are back on tour in 2019, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Audiences will experience some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Orange County, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Artists and programs subject to change.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance as well as a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities. .

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, featuring international ballet and dance companies, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, and free performances on its plaza, such as outdoor movie screenings, concerts, community and cultural festivals.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center's programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-arts organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale. Each contributes greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at the Center.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center's own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You