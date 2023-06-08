Movie Mondays Return this Summer at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Five films inspired by the upcoming 23/24 Broadway series shows will play on Monday nights in the summer.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Movie Mondays Return this Summer at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites you to enjoy some free family fun this summer with the return of Movie Mondays on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Five films inspired by the upcoming 23/24 Broadway series shows will play on Monday nights in the summer. The lineup includes The Lion King on July 10, Clue on July 17, How the Grinch Stole Christmas on July 24, Peter Pan on July 31, and Aladdin on August 7.

One of Segerstrom Center’s most fun summer offerings for over 15 years has been our wildly popular Movie Mondays series. Held outside on Monday evenings throughout the summer, these free movies under the stars have been pleasing our patrons since 2007

Guests are welcome to arrive at 5:30 pm, with the movie starting at dusk (approximately 8 p.m.). Pre-show activities are available from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Guests may bring their own snacks, chairs, blankets, or picnics, but tables, BBQs or large food set-ups will not be permitted. Seating will be first-come-first-served. George’s Café will be open and additional food trucks will be on site for food purchases. No outside alcohol is permitted; however, alcohol will be available for purchase at George’s Café for those of age 21+.

Closed captioning will be included at all showings!




