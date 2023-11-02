Latin Grammy-Winning Music Duo 123 Andrés Is Coming To Segerstrom Center for the Arts in December

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present 123 Andrés, an interactive family show designed to provide a fun opportunity for kids to learn another culture and language, from December 9-10, 2023 in Samueli Theater. Deemed “a rockstar for little language learners” by Billboard, husband-wife duo Andrés and Christina are well-renowned for their tuneful songs and upbeat performances to cultivate an educational and entertaining experience for families.

This iconic team combines folk-based rhythms from Latin America and upbeat pop, along with first-class musicianship and rich instrumentation. 123 Andrés (pronounced “uno, dos, tres, Andrés), has performed for thousands of children and families around the US and Latin America. Their album Arriba Abajo won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Children's Album and in 2021, they received a Grammy Award nomination in the same category for Actívate. They are esteemed for their catchy songs and lively, interactive concerts that have the whole family not only dancing but learning in the best way. Many families already know them from their educational YouTube videos, their bilingual books published by Scholastic, and, more recently from their new PBS Kids podcast, “Jamming on the Job.” The podcast, which has garnered thousands of listeners since it launched, is a creative, story-based way for kids to learn about jobs and careers, and was created in collaboration with fellow artist Pierce FreelonAndrés and Christina bring a unique and memorable experience for families and a winning listening experience for all ages.

All performances include one hour of free, fun activities for families to enjoy together before the show in Samueli lobby. The Center offers these enriching experiences to provide young people and their families with opportunities to play together creatively, explore the themes and content of the performances and connect with other patrons at the Center. Pre-show activities have included puppet making, drum circles, conducting lessons, and even a silent disco!

The performance at 10 am on Saturday, December 9 is a Sensory Friendly/Relaxed (SF/R) performance. To give everyone in our community the opportunity to experience the joy of attending a live performance, the Center presents a series of Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performances as part of our Family Series. These shows are designed specifically for patrons with sensory sensitivities or anyone who may benefit from a more relaxed performance environment to enjoy with their families. These performances include pre-visit guides, a reduction of any overwhelming lighting or sound cues, low ambient lighting throughout the performance, and the ability to move around and use electronic devices as needed.

Audiences will not want to miss this opportunity to get the whole family dancing and learning – in Spanish and English! All tickets are $20 and available online at scfta.org, in person at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556 – 2787.

123 Andrés

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Samueli Theater

Saturday, December 9 – 10 am (Sensory Friendly/Relaxed) & 1 pm

Sunday, December 10 – 1 pm (ASL) & 3:30 pm

In-person and Phone-

Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Monday 10 am – 2 pm

Tuesday through Friday Noon- 5 pm

Closed Saturdays and Sundays

Online - SCFTA.org

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Ticket buyers are reminded that scfta.org and the box office at Segerstrom Center for the Arts are the only official ticket outlets for all performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Segerstrom Center for the Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Additionally, third-party ticket brokers often impose substantial fees and markups well beyond the face value of tickets.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive, and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance. As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals, and more. With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.

