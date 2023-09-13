Chris Botti Comes to Segerstrom Center For the Arts in 2024

One of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades, Chris Botti, comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts to perform for one memorable night, April 13, 2024 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Having successfully crossed over from jazz renown to pop stardom, Botti’s first album in more than a decade finds him crossing back, with a small group project focused on acoustic jazz and classic standards.

Audiences will not want to miss this opportunity to experience a brilliant jazz musician and notable composer.

Tickets for this legendary one-night performance will go on-sale Friday, September 15 at 10 AM. Tickets start at $49 and will be available for purchase online at scfta.org, in person at 600 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556-2787.

GRAMMY-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has collaborated with some of the biggest superstars on the planet, including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, Yo-Yo Ma, and others; he’s topped the jazz charts with numerous albums, earned multiple Gold and Platinum records, performed with symphony orchestras and on prestigious stages from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House.

More information on Chris Botti can be found at https://www.chrisbotti.com/#/, his official website.