Bold Theatre Presents TOYER By Gardner McKay This April

Bold Theatre has announced their upcoming production of Toyer, by Gardner McKay, directed by Amanda Zarr, from April 14th to April 30th. This family-friendly production, features a cast of professional actors, including Keiko Elizabeth and Austin Springer.

Toyer is a 'cat and mouse' psychological thriller that addresses humanity's vast ability to manipulate one another, our moral lawlessness, our wondrous gift for lying and the awful power of charisma. It is about our capacity to absorb mindless horror as well as our immediate power to forgive.

Described as 'Deeply disturbing and entirely relevant' by NPR, the Herald Examiner called it 'Riveting, breathtaking', whilst Variety stated, 'A classic mystery that always keeps you guessing on the edge of your seat'.

"Bold Theatre is different by design in that we tell the stories most theatres are afraid to because they tend to touch on relevant social issues and generate uncomfortable conversations afterwards and Toyer is no exception," says John J. Pistone, artistic director of Bold. "With the amazing direction of Amanda Zarr and the mesmerizing performances of Keiko Elizabeth and Austin Springer this show is one that will be talked about long after the run and one not to be missed."

Bold Theatre, located at 10631 Bloomfield Street Los Alamitos, CA, will host the show. Single tickets range from $25-$30 and are available for purchase online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234883®id=121&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fboldtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/or in person at the Bold Theatre Ticket office.

Toyer is spine tingling psychological thriller in an intimate theatre setting, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a fun and unique theatre experience.

Don't miss this limited engagement of Toyer, by Gardner McKay. For more information, visit Click Here or call Bold Theatre at 562-357-4225.