Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bold Theatre Presents TOYER By Gardner McKay This April

This family-friendly production, features a cast of professional actors, including Keiko Elizabeth and Austin Springer.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Bold Theatre Presents TOYER By Gardner McKay This April

Bold Theatre has announced their upcoming production of Toyer, by Gardner McKay, directed by Amanda Zarr, from April 14th to April 30th. This family-friendly production, features a cast of professional actors, including Keiko Elizabeth and Austin Springer.

Toyer is a 'cat and mouse' psychological thriller that addresses humanity's vast ability to manipulate one another, our moral lawlessness, our wondrous gift for lying and the awful power of charisma. It is about our capacity to absorb mindless horror as well as our immediate power to forgive.

Described as 'Deeply disturbing and entirely relevant' by NPR, the Herald Examiner called it 'Riveting, breathtaking', whilst Variety stated, 'A classic mystery that always keeps you guessing on the edge of your seat'.

"Bold Theatre is different by design in that we tell the stories most theatres are afraid to because they tend to touch on relevant social issues and generate uncomfortable conversations afterwards and Toyer is no exception," says John J. Pistone, artistic director of Bold. "With the amazing direction of Amanda Zarr and the mesmerizing performances of Keiko Elizabeth and Austin Springer this show is one that will be talked about long after the run and one not to be missed."

Bold Theatre, located at 10631 Bloomfield Street Los Alamitos, CA, will host the show. Single tickets range from $25-$30 and are available for purchase online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234883®id=121&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fboldtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/or in person at the Bold Theatre Ticket office.

Toyer is spine tingling psychological thriller in an intimate theatre setting, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a fun and unique theatre experience.

Don't miss this limited engagement of Toyer, by Gardner McKay. For more information, visit Click Here or call Bold Theatre at 562-357-4225.




National Musical Theatre Festival Hosts Weekend of Performance, Education, and Magic Photo
National Musical Theatre Festival Hosts Weekend of Performance, Education, and Magic
The magic of musical theatre took center stage this past weekend, where students from more than 40 schools and performing arts studios spanning Florida to Guam competed in the 2023 Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA). Over 200 awards were presented to winning individual and group performances across multiple categories.
COLEMAN 72 World Premiere to be Presented at 25th Pacific Playwrights Festival Photo
COLEMAN '72 World Premiere to be Presented at 25th Pacific Playwrights Festival
A cross-country journey that covers much more than miles takes the stage next as South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) present Coleman ’72 by Charlie Oh.
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet Comes to Soka Performing Arts Center Photo
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet Comes to Soka Performing Arts Center
Two-time Grammy-nominated pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns to Orange County on Sunday, April 2nd in a co-presented performance with Soka Performing Arts Center and Philharmonic Society of Orange County (PSOC).
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Come to Segerstrom Center For The Arts Photo
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Come to Segerstrom Center For The Arts
Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present the debut of Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


National Musical Theatre Festival Hosts Weekend of Performance, Education, and MagicNational Musical Theatre Festival Hosts Weekend of Performance, Education, and Magic
April 1, 2023

The magic of musical theatre took center stage this past weekend, where students from more than 40 schools and performing arts studios spanning Florida to Guam competed in the 2023 Musical Theatre Competitions of America (MTCA). Over 200 awards were presented to winning individual and group performances across multiple categories.
COLEMAN '72 World Premiere to be Presented at 25th Pacific Playwrights FestivalCOLEMAN '72 World Premiere to be Presented at 25th Pacific Playwrights Festival
March 29, 2023

A cross-country journey that covers much more than miles takes the stage next as South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) present Coleman ’72 by Charlie Oh.
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet Comes to Soka Performing Arts CenterPianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet Comes to Soka Performing Arts Center
March 29, 2023

Two-time Grammy-nominated pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns to Orange County on Sunday, April 2nd in a co-presented performance with Soka Performing Arts Center and Philharmonic Society of Orange County (PSOC).
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Come to Segerstrom Center For The ArtsJeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Come to Segerstrom Center For The Arts
March 23, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present the debut of Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
Segerstrom Center Launches Disney Musicals in Schools Program 2023 Student Share ShowcaseSegerstrom Center Launches Disney Musicals in Schools Program 2023 Student Share Showcase
March 23, 2023

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its 2023 Disney Musicals in Schools student share performance, hosted by Broadway star Martina Sykes, (Shenzi in Disney's North American Tour of THE LION KING).
share