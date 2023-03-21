stop/time dance theater to Present 18th Original Show, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, at Playhouse on Park

stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. This will be the 18th original stop/time show and their 14th show as the Resident Dance Company of Playhouse on Park. Their cast of 15 promises to entertain you with original choreography and memorable music. Singing, dancing, and lots of heart make stop/time an audience favorite.

When their fearless leader disappears, the stop/time dancers set off on a time traveling journey to find her. Join the group as they explore exciting music and dance styles along their way. Do they ever find Darlene? You'll need to come to the show to see how it all turns out!

Darlene Zoller is the co-founder and co-artistic director of Playhouse on Park where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace, Simsmore Square and Ballet Theatre Company and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE features CT locals Tori Mooney (Vernon), Amelia Flater Touros (Bloomfield), Courtney Woods (Ellington), Meredith Longo (West Hartford), Rick Fountain (West Hartford), Laurie Misenti (South Windsor), Jennifer Checovetes (Southington), Ali Forman (West Hartford), Amanda Forker (Wethersfield), Melissa Shannon (Ellington), Erica Misenti (South Windsor), Shannon L'Heureux (Broad Brook), Lisa Caffyn (West Hartford), Alicia Voukides (Tolland), and Sheri Righi (Pittsfield, MA).

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, and range from $22.50-$45. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on March 22nd and 23rd, with all tickets at $22.50. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.