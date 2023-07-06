Westport Country Playhouse Offers Free, Behind-the Scenes Guided Tours In July And August

Tours will be led by Bruce Miller, Playhouse archivist, and are limited to 25 participants.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse announces that admission-free, guided tours are now available to the public by reservation from 10:30 a.m. to noon on selected Mondays and Saturdays: July 17, 22, and 24, and August 5 and 7. Tours will be led by Bruce Miller, Playhouse archivist, and are limited to 25 participants. To reserve, visit: https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/overview/6148

Please indicate if there is difficulty with stairs.

“Go behind the scenes at one of Westport's treasures!,” said Miller. “Now you can find out more about the great artists that made the Playhouse their home and get a look at how we bring a script to life.”

Tour participants will learn how the historic theater's past has been preserved since its founding in 1931 and how state-of-the-art technology has been introduced. The tour's path will explore backstage, greenroom, dressing rooms, scene shop, wardrobe room, posters, photos, costumes, and set models. Participants will also have the opportunity to stand on the same stage that hosted performances by Gene Wilder, James Earl Jones, Jane Fonda, Eartha Kitt, Paul Newman, and more recently, Jonathan Groff, Kelli O'Hara, Leslie Odom Jr., and Patti LuPone.

Along the way, Miller will recount historic anecdotes, such as how the Playhouse provided inspiration for the creation of two immortal musicals: “Oklahoma!” and “My Fair Lady.” He'll take participants back to when the Playhouse opened its doors on June 29, 1931, in what was once a cow barn. For 92 years this designated National Treasure has presented more than 800 plays, 42 of which have moved to Broadway.

In addition to the public tours, private group tours may be scheduled by contacting Kelly Richards Mikolasy, house and events manager, at krichards@westportplayhouse.org.

Currently on the Playhouse stage is a new version of the suspense thriller, “Dial M for Murder.” More info at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/dial-m-for-murder/.  A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at Click Here.

Westport Country Playhouse recently announced a “Save Your Playhouse” fundraising campaign to engage the community and raise funds to help the Playhouse transform into a center for live theater and a wide array of performing arts that will thrive for generations to come. For highlights of the campaign and to donate, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/support/save-your-playhouse/

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. 




Recommended For You