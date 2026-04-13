Warner Theatre Will Host 2026 Annual Gala STUDIO 31 in May

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The Warner Theatre’s Annual Gala, Studio 31, will celebrate community, culture, and philanthropy. The 2026 Gala will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in The Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center.

The night begins at 5:00 pm with hors d’oeuvres and mocktails, featuring entertainment by DJ Natalie Wall. Guests will then enjoy an exquisite dinner prepared by MAX’s Restaurant Group, followed by dancing and live music from the dynamic Soul Sound Revue, guaranteed to keep the celebration going all night long.

Throughout the evening, guests will have multiple opportunities to support the Warner’s mission through live and silent auctions and an inspiring Fund Our Future paddle raise. The event will be hosted by Emcee Eric Hummel, guiding the evening’s festivities with warmth and enthusiasm.

Tickets are $225 per person. To reserve a table or to sponsor the 2026 Gala, please contact Kayle Crowley at 860-489-7180 x1030.