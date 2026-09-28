Tom Segura to Launch PREPOSTEROUS Tour in 2027 at Mohegan Sun

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​actor, comedian, writer, entrepreneur and one of the biggest names in the comedy business, Tom Segura, will launch the first leg of his new stand-up comedy tour Tom Segura: Preposterous. Following his 2024-2025 global tour Come Together, Segura announced 30 new cities to start his 2027 tour and is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, April 30th, 2027!

Tickets will be available on presale starting Wednesday, September 30th at 10:00am before the general on sale Friday, October 2nd. Tickets and all tour dates can be found at tomsegura.com/tour.

Before Tom kicks off his 2027 tour, he'll be headlining the first ever Fastball Comedy Festival in Mesa, AZ at Sloan Park. The two-day comedy event features Bill Burr, Tom Segura and special guest Rachel Feinstein on October 17th and on the following night, October 18th, Dave Chapelle with Andrew Santino. Single and two day passes on sale now at fastballcomedy.com.

ABOUT TOM SEGURA

Actor, comedian, writer, and entrepreneur Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business. Following his highly successful I'm Coming Everywhere World Tour, where he played over 300 shows, Segura completed his Come Together Tour, which sold out venues around the world and culminated with the release of his Netflix comedy special Teacher on Christmas Eve 2025. Teacher marks Segura's sixth Netflix special, following Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), Completely Normal (2014), and Sledgehammer (2023).

Segura is currently filming in Live Nation Studios, Hartbeat & ATC's Golf Trip alongside Andrew Santino, Tim Simons, John Stamos, and Heather Graham, directed by Nicholas Thomas. Last year, he produced and starred in El Tigre, a story about a regular guy named Jeff who must pretend to be a cartel boss after being mistaken for him during a trip to Mexico. Alongside Segura, El Tigre stars Luke Wilson, Tim Baltz, Arturo Castro and Genesis Rodriguez. Segura's film credits include the STX release Countdown, Instant Family, Opening Act, and Flinch.

Segura also stars in the Netflix dark comedy series Bad Thoughts, which he created, wrote, directed, and produced through his company, Your Mom's House Studios. The series earned Segura an Emmy nomination in 2025, for Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Additionally, Bad Thoughts itself received an Emmy Nomination in 2026 for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Season 2 premiered on Netflix in Spring 2026.

Segura is the founder and operator of Your Mom's House Studios, a podcast network he built into one of the most influential platforms in comedy. The network is home to hit shows including Your Mom's House, co-hosted by Christina P and 2 Bears 1 Cave, co-hosted with Bert Kreischer, along with a growing slate of podcasts that reach millions of listeners each week.

Under Segura's leadership, YMH Studios was an early innovator in livestream podcast events, helping redefine how comedy audiences engage with creators.

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