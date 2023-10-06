The Warner Will Host Free Air Engage Workshop

The Warner Theatre, KidsPlay Museum, NWCT Arts Council, and Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce invite the community to the free Engage Workshop on Monday, October 23, 2023 at The Warner Theatre Atrium from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

Registration is free at warnertheatre.org/events/air-engage

The Engage Workshop will bring together our community for a two-hour, free workshop to spark understanding and collaboration between creative and business-minded individuals. The Workshop will include statistics about the value of the creative economy, introductions to design thinking, community collaboration projects, and hands-on exercises that will help Torrington explore how to leverage and grow our local creative economy.

Thousands of people have attended Engage Workshops across the country, spurring the growth of creative economies wherever they occur. People who should attend include creative types: artists, musicians, sculptors, writers, dancers, museum administrators, librarians, parks and trails volunteers, craft food and beverage makers, local restaurant owners. Also, all innovators: business owners, accountants, landscape designers, marketing firms, product designers, game developers, videographers, and graphic designers.

The Workshop uses Air Collaborative’s Creative Economy Growth Process that inspires community resilience, local investment, diverse economies, and hope. Air Collaborative is a national creativity-focused economic development nonprofit that provides rural and under-resourced communities with programming that inspires new connections and ignites the creative economy. Creative people expand business skills, businesspeople get more creative; they learn to collaborate, adapt, and thrive together. Learn more at airinstitute.org.

For more information and to register, please visit warnertheatre.org/events/air-engage/