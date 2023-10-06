The Warner Will Host Free Air Engage Workshop

The event is on Monday, October 23, 2023 at The Warner Theatre Atrium from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Warner Will Host Free Air Engage Workshop

The Warner Theatre, KidsPlay Museum, NWCT Arts Council, and Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce  invite the community to the free Engage Workshop on Monday, October 23, 2023 at The Warner Theatre Atrium from 5:30 - 7:30 pm.

Registration is free at warnertheatre.org/events/air-engage

The Engage Workshop will bring together our community for a two-hour, free workshop to spark understanding and collaboration between creative and business-minded individuals. The Workshop will include statistics about the value of the creative economy, introductions to design thinking, community collaboration projects, and hands-on exercises that will help Torrington explore how to leverage and grow our local creative economy.

Thousands of people have attended Engage Workshops across the country, spurring the growth of creative economies wherever they occur. People who should attend include creative types: artists, musicians, sculptors, writers, dancers, museum administrators, librarians, parks and trails volunteers, craft food and beverage makers, local restaurant owners. Also, all innovators: business owners, accountants, landscape designers, marketing firms, product designers, game developers, videographers, and graphic designers.

The Workshop uses Air Collaborative’s Creative Economy Growth Process that inspires community resilience, local investment, diverse economies, and hope. Air Collaborative is a national creativity-focused economic development nonprofit that provides rural and under-resourced communities with programming that inspires new connections and ignites the creative economy. Creative people expand business skills, businesspeople get more creative; they learn to collaborate, adapt, and thrive together. Learn more at airinstitute.org.

For more information and to register, please visit warnertheatre.org/events/air-engage/




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
The Warner Will Host Free Air Engage Workshop Photo
The Warner Will Host Free Air Engage Workshop

The Warner Theatre, KidsPlay Museum, NWCT Arts Council, and Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce  invite the community to the free Engage Workshop on Monday, October 23, 2023 at The Warner Theatre Atrium from 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Learn more about the event here!

2
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Be Performed By  Education @ the Warners Creative Crew in Dece Photo
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Be Performed By  Education @ the Warner's Creative Crew in December

 Education @ the Warner’s Creative Crew will present The Addams Family, Saturday, December 2 at 2 pm and 7 pm and Sunday, December 3 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Learn more about the musical here!

3
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts Free Tours and Performances Photo
Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry Hosts Free Tours and Performances

As part of UConn Family Weekend, join Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry staff for free exhibit tours at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15. Learn more about the upcoming events here!

4
YOUNG ARTS MAKERS MIX N MINGLE Announced At Palace Theater, October 18 Photo
YOUNG ARTS MAKERS MIX 'N' MINGLE Announced At Palace Theater, October 18

On Wednesday, October 18th from 6:00 – 8:30 pm, the Palace Theater is hosting a free networking night for young arts makers, creatives, and administrators to meet other local arts professionals in the community.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True' Video
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical
Kweskin Theatre (9/22-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Hundred Words for Snow
Connecticut Repertory Theatre (10/05-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Stokes Mitchell
Ridgefield Playhouse (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (5/18-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHRISTMAS STORY, the play
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (12/01-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chazz Palminteri "A Bronx Tale"
Ridgefield Playhouse (12/01-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You