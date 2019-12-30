The Warner Will Holds its Annual Bridal Event in 2020

Everything needed to plan a perfect wedding! The Warner Theatre will host the Annual Bridal Event on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 11 am-3 pm in the Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center. Admission is free!

This event has become an annual "must" for soon-to-be brides. This year's event will include over 60 vendors and venues to help couples with all of their wedding needs. Admission and a chance to win one of the fabulous door prizes donated by participating vendors are FREE! Prizes include limousine service for your wedding and much more.

For more information, call event planner Lucille Kelsey at 860-309-8080.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You