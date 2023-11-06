The Warner Theatre to Present The DOO WOP PROJECT in April 2024

The Warner Theatre is excited to welcome The DOO WOP PROJECT to the Oneglia Auditorium on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8 pm!

Tickets are on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, November 7 and to the public Friday November 10 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

The Doo Wop Project, the dynamic, rave-reviewed celebration of a beloved music genre, has a brand new “DOO!” Starring the 5 engaging, charismatic and dashing Broadway stars from smash hits like JERSEY BOYS, A BRONX TALE, BEAUTIFUL, and MOTOWN: THE MUSICAL with their all star band, this exciting new show (with a brand new setlist) features fresh renditions of classic Doo Wop hits (remember “16 candles” and “In the Still of the Night”?) as well as “doowopified” versions of contemporary hits like Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” Of course they’ll keep some fan favorites in the new show – memorable numbers like “Remember Then” and “That’s My Desire”.

If you’ve seen The Doo Wop Project before, you are in for a brand new treat. If you haven’t seen them yet, you’ll be treated to a fantastic evening of the greatest music in American pop and rock history...from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.