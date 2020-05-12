The Ballard Institute Presents KITTY'S CORNER By String Theory Theater

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host String Theory Theater for a performance of Kitty's Corner, a behind-the-scenes studio tour, and a workshop on Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. EST.



This event will take place on Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/) and will be available afterwards on the Ballard Institute Facebook page and YouTube Channel (youtube.com/channel/UC3VSthEDnYS6ZjOwzT1DnTg).



Join us on May 23 as String Theory Theater performs Kitty's Corner, a hilarious interview-styled talk show put on by a cat and a dog. Lively characters with humor to crack up both children and adults. After the show enjoy a peek behind the scenes with a tour of the String Theory Theater studio as puppeteers Dirk Joseph and his daughter Azaria Jean-Gilles Joseph share how their puppets work and how they create their shows, including a demonstration on how to make your own puppets! This event will last 45 minutes and is recommended for all ages.



String Theory Theater (STT) is a family puppet troupe based in Baltimore MD, consisting of artist Dirk Joseph and his daughters Koi and Azaria. They create and perform shows for families to enjoy together, as well as adult-themed productions. STT is also involved in community arts, using puppetry as a healing and connective cultural technology in some of Baltimore's underserved communities.



String Theory Theater performed and exhibited their work at the Ballard Institute as part of the 2019 Living Objects: African American Puppetry exhibition and festival; in addition, a toy theater created by the company was included in the Ballard Institute's Army Ants and Their Guests exhibition last fall. Dirk Joseph's visual art can be seen at Dirkjart.com.



For more information, please contact Ballard Institute staff at bimp@uconn.edu.



https://bimp.uconn.edu/2020/05/07/kittys-corner-on-5-23-at-2-p-m/

The Ballard Institute & Museum of Puppetry

1 Royce Circle, Suite 101B

Storrs, CT 06268

860.486.8580

bimp.uconn.edu

bimp@uconn.edu







