THE TEMPEST to Be Performed Free Outdoors by Eastbound Theatre in Milford
Director Nancy A. Herman leads an ensemble cast at Eisenhower Park in this free Shakespeare production.
The MAC's (Milford Arts Council) Eastbound Theatre will present William Shakespeare's “The Tempest” Saturday and Sunday, August 1 and 2 at 5 pmat Eisenhower Park. Directed by Nancy A. Herman of Milford, the production continues Eastbound's tradition of presenting free summer Shakespeare in the Park.
Combining elements of magic, revenge, romantic love and redemption on a remote island, the play focuses on Prospero, the exiled Duke of Milan who uses his magical powers to cause a storm that shipwrecks Alonso, the king of Naples as well as Prospero's treacherous brother, Antonio. There the two men and their group of castaways encounter the banished Duke, his daughter, Miranda and the island servants, the monstrous Caliban and the spirit, Ariel.
The ensemble cast includes: Jack Delorenzo, Bridget Fidler, Molly McCullough, Emma Raymond, Ashley Rockwood and Richard Warren, all of Milford; Ethan J. Sachs and Emily Yates of New Haven; Leslie Jones of Bridgeport; Tristan Lariccia of Clinton; Nancy Hammett of Fairfield; Alicia James of Guilford; Katelyn Winter of Madison; Julia Allen of Stratford and S.H. Lobodinsky of West Haven.
The park opens at 4 pm. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, snacks or picnic basket. Rain dates are Saturday and Sunday, Aug 8and 9. While there is no charge for the production, donations are encouraged and much appreciated.
|
Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
Kweskin Theatre (8/06-8/15)
|
Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream
Madison Lyric Stage (7/17-7/26) PHOTOS
|
HOCUS POCUS LIVE!
Jorgensen Center (10/18-10/18)
|
The Revlon Girl
Drama Works Theatre (8/14-8/23)
|
JAKE SHIMABUKURO
Jorgensen Center (10/10-10/10)
|
The Odd Couple
Legacy Theatre (9/10-9/10)
|
Mary Poppins
Musicals at Richter (7/24-8/09)
|
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
New Paradigm Theatre (8/07-8/09)
|
Annie
Goodspeed Opera House (10/30-12/27)
|
DISNEY & PIXAR’S COCO IN CONCERT LIVE TO FILM
Jorgensen Center (10/23-10/23)