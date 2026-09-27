Previews: A LIFE IN THE THEATRE at Trumbull Library Community Room
Falcon Repertory Company presents David Mamet play as a concert reading
Trumbull’s own Falcon Repertory Company will present a concert reading of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre at the Trumbull Library on Thursday evening, October 15th and Saturday afternoon, October 17th.
Frank S. Petrilli directs Equity actors Raymond Gerard Michaud and Jeffrey F. Wright in the two-character play. The trio did this play at The Powerhouse in New Canaan and at The Pinebrook Theater in Trumbull. They enjoy "...the sharp, distinct dialogue, rhythmic cadences" of the play.
The play is a bittersweet peek backstage as a veteran actor and a rookie discuss all things theatre - the drama, the comedy, the glamorous illusions, and the disappointing realities. The vignettes quickly alternate between short, comic performances onstage and sometimes tense backstage banter and depict their changing relationship with one another.
Petrilli directed Mamet’s plays American Buffalo, Uncle Vanya, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, and Oleanna. “I believe that Jean Paul Sarte, with the help of Camus, gave birth to Eugene Ionesco and Samual Beckett, and they gave birth to Harold Pinter and Edward Albee, then, Albee and Pinter gave birth to David Mamet. Mamet grew up being influenced by Clifford Odets, Tennessee Williams, and Arthur Miller. So...what's not to like?” He adds, “As with Chekhov, I enjoy bringing out the levity aka "tongue in cheek" that I find in Mamet that most directors don't see, or even know, that's there.” Or most audiences. This reading promises to be a fresh look at Mamet’s plays. Petrilli says, “I know Raymond has a deep respect for Mamet, as I do; it satisfies his mission to be Fairfield County's Pro-Am theatre production company.”
Fun fact #1: Mamet has a deep affection for public libraries. At the 20th Chicago Public Library Foundation anniversary fundraiser, he recalled, "My alma mater is the Chicago Public Library. I got what little educational foundation … in the third floor reading room, under the tutelage of a Coca-Cola sign.”
Fun fact #2: Falcon Rep was founded in Trumbull in 2009 by Working Theatre and film artists for opportunities to read, work, and produce new and lesser-known stage plays and film scripts. Since then, it has concentrated on presenting live theatre and has partnered with various theatre venues throughout Fairfield County for both staged readings and full productions of new and previously produced plays.
The Trumbull Library will host A Life in the Theatre on Thursday, October 15th at 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday October 17th at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Admission is free, but the play is suggested for adults. The library is located at 33 Quality Street in Trumbull.
Follow Falcon Rep on Facebook. www.facebook.com/search/top?q=falcon%20repertory%20company
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