Playhouse on Park Names Sasha Brätt Co-Artistic Director in Leadership Transition

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Playhouse on Park has announced a new chapter in its artistic leadership as Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director Sean Harris transitions into the role of Artistic Advisor following 17 seasons at the helm of the award-winning professional theatre group. At the same time, local director Sasha Brätt will join long-time Co-Founder and Artistic Director Darlene Zoller as the theatre's new Co-Artistic Director.

Since co-founding Playhouse Theatre Group and its subsidiaries, Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy, in 2009 alongside Zoller and Executive Director Tracy Flater, Harris has helped shape Playhouse Theatre Group into a respected Connecticut arts organization known for bold productions, high-quality educational programming, and new work development.

At Playhouse on Park, Harris directed notable productions including Metamorphoses, Passing Strange, Angels in America, Cabaret, Hair, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, A Chorus Line, and Of Mice and Men, among many others.

“What Tracy, Darlene, and I built together over the last 18 years is something I will cherish forever,” Harris says. “We created a home for artists — a space where people felt welcome. A theatre that took risks, challenged audiences, nurtured new work, and brought people together.”

“I'm grateful that I will remain connected to the theatre as Artistic Advisor. That means I'll still be involved creatively, supporting the transition, and remaining part of the artistic life of Playhouse on Park.”

Stepping into the role of Co-Artistic Director beginning next season (Season 18), Sasha Brätt brings over two decades of directing, teaching, and new work development experience to the role. Based in Hartford, he has staged productions throughout the Northeast, including New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Cape Cod, and the Berkshires. Known for his collaborative rehearsal process, thoughtful storytelling, and expert casting, Brätt has built a reputation for creating emotionally resonant and contemporary theatrical experiences.

Brätt also has a long history with Playhouse on Park, having previously served as Director of New Works for eight years. During that time, he launched the theatre's “Playwrights on Park” New Play Reading Series, championing both emerging and established playwrights. Brätt also directed various Playhouse on Park productions including ALL IS CALM (2025) and GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL (2026).

In addition to his directing work, Brätt holds both a Master of Fine Arts in Directing and a Master's in Theater Education from The Catholic University of America, as well as a Doctorate in Education with a focus in Leadership Studies from Marshall University. He is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

“This is a bittersweet moment in our history,” said Tracy Flater, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. “We would not be who we are today without Sean's extraordinary contributions to the growth of PTG, Inc. As Co-Founders, Darlene, Sean, and I have worked tirelessly to build and sustain this organization, and I will deeply miss his daily presence. At the same time, I am grateful that he will continue to shape our future in his new role as Artistic Advisor.

I am also thrilled to welcome Sasha as our new Co-Artistic Director. Sasha has been an important part of the Playhouse family for many years, and his artistic vision, collaborative spirit, and commitment to new works and community engagement make him a natural fit to help lead Playhouse on Park into its next chapter.”

As Artistic Director, Brätt will work alongside Darlene Zoller to continue Playhouse on Park's mission of producing adventurous, engaging, and community-centered professional theatre while building upon the organization's strong artistic legacy.

Brätt explains, “Building on nearly 15 years of successful collaborations, I am thrilled to continue at Playhouse on Park in this new leadership role alongside Darlene and Tracy. I am grateful that Sean, my friend and colleague, will stay connected to the theater in a valuable advisory capacity. The future is bright at Playhouse on Park as we continue making powerful theater in the heart of West Hartford.”

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