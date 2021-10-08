Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stephen Sondheim & Richard Maltby, Jr. Attend Jonthan Tunick Salute at The Sharon Playhouse

Performers include Debbie Gravitte, Judy McLane, Eric Ulloa, Meg Bussert, Leslie Denniston, Orville Mendoza, Haley Swindal and Karen Mason.

Oct. 8, 2021  
Saturday night, October 2nd saw a glittering one time only concert of The Sound Of Broadway, A Salute To Jonathan Tunick...Broadway's preeminent orchestrator and Sharon resident.

The evening included performances by Broadway luminaries Debbie Gravitte, Judy McLane, Eric Ulloa, Meg Bussert, Leslie Denniston, Orville Mendoza, Haley Swindal and Karen Mason.

Also performing the songs of Sondheim, Yeston, Hamlisch and more were Ashley Ware Jenkins, Richard Koons, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Lindsay O'Neil, Max Swarner, Nicholas Wuehrmann, Christiane Olson, Joe Schermann, TJ Swetz, Katie Nicole Weiser, Becky Wilczak.

The 27 piece orchestra was under the baton of maestro Eric Stern.

The entire production was conceived and directed by Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager and was part of the annual Sharon Playhouse Spotlight Gala.


