Photos: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING at Madison Lyric Stage

Performances run July 21-30.
POPULAR
Madison Lyric Stage presents the electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening, July 21-30. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial play from 1891, Spring Awakening is a groundbreaking musical that explores the tumultuous journey of self-discovery, teenage angst and burgeoning adulthood.
Check out all new photos below!
With a book by Steven Sater and a score composed by Duncan Sheik, Spring Awakening delves deeply into the timeless themes of love, rebellion and the yearning for freedom. The Tony Award-winning musical depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of adolescence, alongside the repressive society that threatens them.
Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329. Show times are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.
Videos
|THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)
|Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)
|All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)
|Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30) PHOTOS
|Magic of Dubai's Dhow Cruise Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/10-5/17)
|GREASE!
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
|Heathers Teen Editionn
Cabaret On Main Theater (7/21-7/23)
|Haunted
East Haddam Stage Company (7/01-8/06)
|Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
|Lydian String Quartet & Victoria Schwartzman, Piano
Music Mountain (8/13-8/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You