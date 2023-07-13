Photos: First Look at SPRING AWAKENING at Madison Lyric Stage

Performances run July 21-30. 

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Madison Lyric Stage presents the electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening, July 21-30.  Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial play from 1891, Spring Awakening is a groundbreaking musical that explores the tumultuous journey of self-discovery, teenage angst and burgeoning adulthood. 

With a book by Steven Sater and a score composed by Duncan Sheik, Spring Awakening delves deeply into the timeless themes of love, rebellion and the yearning for freedom.  The Tony Award-winning musical depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of adolescence, alongside the repressive society that threatens them.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329.  Show times are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.  Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

