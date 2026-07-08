PETER PAN to Have Script in Hand Jr. Reading at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse's junior version of its popular Script in Hand playreading series will present the swashbuckling, magical adventure of “Peter Pan,” written by J. M. Barrie and adapted by Brian Feehan, on Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. The Script in Hand Jr. staged reading will be in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, adjacent to the Playhouse. Director is Stacie Morgain Lewis, actress, singer, songwriter, teacher, and mom.

The cast include young actors from local middle and high schools: Alice DiMenna, Audrey Cook, Jayden Santos, Bridget Brennan, Cathy O'Toole, Colin Chudd, Gemma Wiener, Jack Fibiger, Jasper Leven, Joey Vazquez, Lua Gaspar, Maël Chevrier, and Ryan Duffy.

Director Stacie Morgain Lewis has performed at Westport Country Playhouse in Script in Hand playreadings and “2MotherPluckers.” She played Glinda in the Chicago production of “Wicked.” Broadway: “Sunday in the Park with George” (Frieda/Betty), “Wicked” (standby Glinda), “Urinetown” (u/s Hope Cladwell), “Titanic.” National Tours: “Titanic,” “South Pacific” (u/s Nellie). Regional: “LMNOP” at Goodspeed, “The 39 Steps,” “No Way to Treat a Lady,” “My Fair Lady.” She co-wrote the children's album “Harmonize” and created Harmonize Kidz, an arts enrichment program. www.harmonizekidz.com She has performed countless concerts in and out of schools, and in partnerships with organizations such as Sandy Hook Promise (supported by Senator Chris Murphy), Melissa and Doug, Bank Street School for Children, and the Broadway Inspirational Voices. BFA Ithaca College.

Script in Hand Jr. is a dynamic series that showcases the talent of local middle and high school students. Building on the success of the original Script in Hand series, Script in Hand Jr. offers a unique platform for young actors to bring beloved stories to life with nothing more than their voices, imagination, and the support of a great script, creating vivid worlds and memorable characters without the need for elaborate sets or costumes.

Tickets are $20. General admission; seating is unreserved and limited. Running time is approximately one hour; no intermission. Recommended for age eight and up.

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