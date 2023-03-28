ON GOLDEN POND, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE & More Set for The Sherman Players 2023 Mainstage Season

The Sherman Players announced the full lineup of shows for their 2023 theatrical season on the mainstage. The productions will include Ernest Thompson's Tony Award-winning drama, ON GOLDEN POND, FOUR OLD BROADS by Leslie Kimbell, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, written by Kate Hamill, based on the book by Jane Austen, and the return of critically acclaimed holiday cabaret WRECK THE HALLS by Bradford Blake.

Sherman Players President, Steve Stott says "Where do you go after 2022's blockbuster season? How about a journey from a glorious Summer in Maine to some rather 'naughty' Holiday celebrations, with stops along the way for some senior shenanigans in a Georgia retirement community, and absurd Austen in the countryside of Regency England (sort of...). 2023 is going to be a lot of fun!"

The 2023 mainstage season will begin with ON GOLDEN POND by Ernest Thompson, running April 21-May 13. The play needs little introduction. ON GOLDEN POND tells the story of Norman and Ethel Thayer, who for years have been spending their summers at their cottage on Golden Pond. Arriving for their 48th summer, the Thayers discuss the months ahead, with the conversation focusing on their daughter, Chelsea, who is estranged from Norman. With Norman's health appearing to decline, Chelsea decides to return to Golden Pond to visit her parents, and she brings along her new boyfriend, Bill, and his son, Billy Jr. Norman and Ethel decide to let Billy Jr. stay with them for a month while Chelsea and Bill travel in Europe. Director Jane Farnol returns to the Sherman Players for this production. Jane's prior Sherman Players shows include THE PRIME OF MISS JEAN BRODIE, THE BAD SEED, OPERA COMIQUE and TEA AT FIVE

Kate Kovacs (2022's STEPPING OUT) will return to Sherman to direct Leslie Kimbell's hilarious tale of Seniors Behaving Badly - FOUR OLD BROADS from June 30-July 22. This romp finds the mischievous matriarchs of Magnolia Place Assisted Living with a mystery to solve and an overly amorous retired Elvis impersonator to dodge!

The fall features a twist on a classic literary work with PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, written by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen. PRIDE AND PREJUDICE runs from September 15-October 7.. Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Director Michael J Frohnhoefer will make his Sherman Players debut.

The season closes in December with the celebrated return of Bradford Blake's hilarious holiday musical revue, WRECK THE HALLS, directed by Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith. Updated for 2023, nothing is sacred in this "slay" ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wraps off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, WRECK THE HALLS is not recommended for the younger elves).

In addition to four mainstage productions, The Sherman Players will also stage not 1 but 2 Special Presentation plays. These are 2 week limited-run, fully produced original plays by local authors: PERSONALITY CONFLICTS, written by Dean M. Alexander and YASHICA 8, written and directed by Kevin Sosbe. These events will be timed to run in between our Main Stage shows, when otherwise the Playhouse would be dark.

In addition to our mainstage season, special one night only events are being planned for throughout the year. Those events include karaoke and comedy nights, concerts and other special theatrical events.

For the safety of our audience and performers, please check our current COVID-19 policies on our website. Questions can be directed to admin@shermanplayers.org.

About The Sherman Players: Since 1926, the Sherman Playhouse has been a gem inspiring the creative energies of performing artists of all ages. Great Theatre Is Closer Than You Think. The Sherman Players is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization run by volunteers.