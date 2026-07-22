Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts to Host Broadway in the Park

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The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts has announced the return of Broadway in the Park, its outdoor performance series, for a third consecutive year. One of the most anticipated summer traditions in Fairfield County, the series will once again transform Mathews Park into an open-air stage for two weekends in August, inviting hundreds of families for an afternoon of music, food, and community celebration.

The Conservatory, a Norwalk-based performing arts school known for training high caliber students who regularly go on to perform on Broadway, produces the series as a showcase for current students and accomplished alumni to perform beloved numbers from some of musical theater's biggest hits, including Wicked, Hamilton, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Frozen, with some sing-along numbers from pop favorites like KPop Demon Hunters, giving younger audience members and their families even more to cheer for.

New This Year: A Live Rodgers and Hammerstein Revue

For its third iteration, The Conservatory introduces a special addition to the Broadway lineup: for the first time, live musicians will join the Conservatory's singers for a sunset concert celebrating the timeless songbook of Rodgers and Hammerstein. The performances will infuse a full and rich sound to classics from the golden age of musical theater, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the songs that helped define the American musical.

'Broadway in the Park has become so much more than a performance series. It's a cultural gathering place for the community,' said Christina Bacigalupo, Assistant Production Director at the Conservatory. 'Each summer we watch these songs bring families together for an musical picnic in the park, and adding live musicians at sunset this year takes that experience and makes it even more special.'

Event Details

What: Broadway in the Park

When: August 22 and 29 @ 4:00PM

Where: Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT

Cost: Adults: $25 / Children 4-14: $15 / Children 3 and under: free

Family ticket packages available. Students at Wolfpit Elementary: Thanks to a special grant from the Norwalk Arts & Culture Commission, your ticket is already covered! Families planning to attend Broadway in the Park do not need to buy tickets for their Wolfpit students.

What: Rodgers and Hammerstein in the Park

When: August 22 and 29 @ 7:00PM

Where: Mathews Park, Norwalk, CT

Cost: Adults: $25 / Children 4-14: $15 / Children 3 and under: free

VIP packages available. Reserve your spot today and enjoy preferred seating, discounted lawn chairs, complimentary champagne, and more.

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