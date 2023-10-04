MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented at the Warner Theatre in November

Stage @ the Warner will present Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, November 4 - 19 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.   Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace.  

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Saturday, November 4 – 8 pm Sunday, November 5 – 2 pm Friday, November 10 – 8 pm Saturday, November 11 – 8 pm Sunday, November 12– 2 pm Friday, November 17 – 8 pm Saturday, November 18 – 8 pm Sunday, November 19 – 2 pm   For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.  

ABOUT THE WARNER THEATRE

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.   The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts.   Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.




2023 Regional Awards


