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﻿Lucy Darling: You're Welcome will come to The Bushnell on Friday, November 6, 2026, for two performances, at 6:30 and 9:00 PM, in the Belding Theater.

Award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix stars as charming socialite and cocktail enthusiast Lucy Darling as she continues her vivacious vagabond voyages with You're Welcome, a touring variety show featuring her razor-sharp wit, unquestionable advice, skillful magic, and delightful friends.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 21, at 10 AM and can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Lucy is bringing her signature charm and mischief from screen to stage, and everyone is welcome. Even after over a year of sold-out appearances, her growing legion of devoted Darlings has been begging for more visits. This is her answer to their call. You're Welcome is more than just a tour; it's a reunion of people who have not yet met, and a party for every member of the Darling family tree.

Lucy is accompanied on piano, melodica, and a cornucopia of other instruments by the delightfully eccentric Mark Ettinger (musician, composer, and renowned globe-trotting juggler with the legendary Flying Karamazov Brothers). This charming duo's playful banter and effortless chemistry dazzles and enchants audiences everywhere they go. You're Welcome.

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