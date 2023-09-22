LARC Movement Workshop Will Be Held in Partnership With Education @ The Warner

Education @ the Warner and The Arc of Litchfield County will continue their partnership with another Movement Workshop this fall. Workshop sessions occur Monday mornings through November 27th in the Warner's rehearsal space.

This Movement Workshop introduces participants to a variety of movements to improve flexibility, balance, and strength. Through demonstrations, individualized attention, and free flow, participants will explore the various methods to engage with the music and express themselves. Individuals are encouraged to move at their own pace.

The Arc of Litchfield County (LARC) was founded by families in 1964 to support loved ones with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Guided by a vision of Community for All, LARC promotes individual empowerment, choice, respect, and dignity.

For information on how to register, please call LARC at 860-482-9364.