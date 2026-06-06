Kate Baldwin To Lead WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At CT Stage Co's

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut Stage Company will close out its third season with What the Constitution Means to Me, starring Tony nominees Kate Baldwin (Chicago, Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish) as Heidi, A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star) as the Legionnaire, and introducing Priti Mathur as the Debater.

Directed by Lorah Haskins, and produced by Kate Simone, What the Constitution Means to Me will be produced in partnership with New Canaan Library to kick off New Canaan's celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

"What the Constitution Means to Me continues to be just as pertinent, if not more, as the day it was written. Kate Baldwin's impeccable performance of Heidi Schreck's brilliant work will be truly eye-opening for our audiences and leave them forever changed." -Lorah Haskins, director

"Kate Baldwin and A.J. Shively are such masterful storytellers. This is dreamcasting at its finest. We are also delighted to have New Canaan High School student Priti Mathur join Kate and A.J. on stage." -Kate Simone, producer

The performances are on Sunday, June 14th at 2pm & 7pm at New Canaan Library in New Canaan, CT. Tickets are free and available nat the Connecticute Stage Company's website. Reservations are required. Space is limited.

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...