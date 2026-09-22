Justin Willman to Perform ONE FOR THE AGES TOUR at The Bushnell

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The Bushnell and Outback Presents announced that magician-comedian Justin Willman will be heading back to Hartford in 2027. Fresh off the release of 'Magic Lover'—Netflix's first-ever magic comedy special—Justin is hitting the road with an all-new tour: Justin Willman - One For The Ages Tour. Willman returns to The Bushnell for one night only, Saturday, February 27, 2027, at 7:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25, at 10 AM and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Willman is best known as the star and creator of Netflix's Magic for Humans and Magic Prank Show, where his signature mix of mind-blowing magic and relatable humor has made him a streaming favorite, a viral hit (1 billion views and counting), and a fan favorite for families, comedy lovers, and skeptics alike.

He's appeared on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Conan, and was recently named 'Stage Magician of the Year' by the Magic Castle. He's performed at the White House, packed theaters across the country, and managed to make grown adults openly weep over a card trick. But the live show? That's where the real magic happens.

One for the Ages is Justin's biggest tour to date, featuring brand-new material and more. It's an interactive, laugh-filled, sleight-of-mind experience that's smart, silly, and astonishing. And yes—it's the kind of show you can bring your kids, your date, or your dad to. All ages. All generations. All-new.

This is One for the Ages.

Recommended for Ages 8+: This is a family-friendly show designed to entertain kids and adults alike. Due to occasional mature humor, loud or surprising moments, and a few spooky elements that may be intense for younger children, the show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Parents know their kids best, so younger children are welcome at their discretion.

About the Artist

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans and The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman. But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Conan...). Or maybe you know his work as a host (Baking Impossible; Cupcake Wars; Win, Lose or Draw...). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the '90s. If you don't know Justin, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh).

Justin is also a proud father, a loving husband, and has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that's a different Justin Willman).

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment in North America. Since 1996, Outback has promoted and produced thousands of concerts, events, and festivals, ranging from clubs and theaters to arenas and stadiums. For more information, visit outbackpresents.com.

About The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts

For nearly 100 years, The Bushnell has been central to life in Greater Hartford serving as its unique gathering place for arts, education, and community activities. As a dynamic 21st Century performing arts center, The Bushnell presents, creates, inspires and shares the best in the performing arts; and in partnership with others, serves as a catalyst to advance education, promote economic development and build a sense of community in Central Connecticut. Today, The Bushnell, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, is the State's largest arts organization and has been deemed a 'Connecticut Cultural Treasure.' Learn more at bushnell.org.

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