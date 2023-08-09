Ivoryton Playhouse Cabaret Series to Present IRISH SPRING IN LATE SUMMER with Michael McDermott & Friends

Get ready to be swept away by the captivating melodies, infectious rhythms, and heartwarming tales of Ireland as Michael McDermott & Friends bring you a one-of-a-kind Cabaret featuring a blend of traditional and modern Irish folk music. This spectacular event is set to take place on August 21st at the historic Ivoryton Playhouse, promising an unforgettable evening of musical enchantment and cultural celebration.

More than just a musical performance, this Ivoryton Playhouse Cabaret Series installment celebrates shared experiences and connections. It offers an opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to come together and identify as Irish!

This intimate evening of feel-good music features regionally celebrated musician and storyteller Michael McDermott and an exemplary group of musicians. Through his songs and stories, Michael paints a charming picture of family, tradition, merry-making, and music that will resonate with all who attend.

Tickets for the Cabaret Series are now available for purchase at Click Here. Don't miss your chance to embark on a musical journey through the heart and soul of Ireland.

Event Details:

Date: August 21st

Time: 7:30

Venue: Ivoryton Playhouse

Ticket Prices: $35 Adults/$20 Students

Website: Click Here

About Ivoryton Playhouse: The Ivoryton Playhouse is a nonprofit professional theatre and production house which produces six main stage shows annually. All events take place in the 112-year-old historic theatre building. The IPH is committed to bringing the finest in live theatre to the Shoreline Region with a commitment to education, engagement, and intimate shared experiences for its audience.

Photo: Michael McDermott