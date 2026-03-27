I'M CONNECTICUT Will Open Ivoryton Playhouse's 97th Season

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Ivoryton Playhouse will launch its 2026 season the comedy I'm Connecticut by Emmy-winning writer Mike Reiss (The Simpsons), opening March 27 and running through April 19.

Packed with rapid-fire jokes, bold characters, and just the right amount of mischief, I'm Connecticut is a romantic comedy that doesn't behave itself. The play follows Marc, A mild-mannered Connecticut native navigating life in New York City, seeking love, reinvention, and perhaps an escape from his vanilla Connecticut roots. What he finds instead is a whirlwind of awkward encounters, cultural clashes, and hilariously uncomfortable situations that force him to confront who he really is and where he belongs.

With biting humor and a wink to the audience, the play gleefully pokes fun at everything from dating disasters to state pride, all while delivering a surprisingly heartfelt look at identity and connection (Audiences should note that while the comedy is broad and accessible, the show does include some adult humor).

“This year we're celebrating America and the 250 years since the birth of our nation,” said Executive Director Jacqui Hubbard. “What better way to begin than by celebrating our own backyard? I'm Connecticut is wildly funny, a little cheeky, and full of the quirks that make our state, and the people in it, so memorable.”

The production features a dynamic cast bringing Reiss's offbeat world to life, including Quinn Corcoran* as Marc, Bruce Connelly* as Grandpa, Bonnie Black* as Polly and Judith, Michael Barra* as Kyle, Deanna Ott* as Diane, Kenneth Robert Marlo* as the Manager, and John C. Baker* as Mark Twain and Canada. The ensemble includes Stephanie Wasser, Alexis Trice, and Nathan Szymanski, who portray multiple roles throughout the production.

Behind the scenes, a top-tier creative team fuels the show's fast-paced comedy. The production is directed by Jacqui Hubbard, with vibrant scenic design by Starlet Jacobs, lighting design by Kyle Stamm, costume design by Sean Spina, projection design by John Horzen (assisted by Anna Horzen), props design by Kat Schorn, and sound design by Alan Piotrowitz, with Brian Salvia serving as audio engineer. The stage management team includes Stage Manager James Joseph Clark* and Assistant Stage Manager Holly Price*.

Previews begin March 26, with opening night on March 27. The production runs through April 19, 2026, at Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT.